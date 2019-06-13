Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Chiefs sign kicker Butker to 5-year contract extension

June 13, 2019 5:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs signed kicker Harrison Butker to a five-year contract extension Thursday, locking up the former Panthers practice squad player through the 2024 season.

The 23-year-old Butker was signed away from Carolina during the 2017 season, when Cairo Santos went on injured reserve. The former seventh-round draft pick wound up kicking so well he earned the full-time job, and the Chiefs released Santos the following year.

In two seasons with Kansas City, Butker is 62 of 69 on field goals and 93 of 97 on extra points.

The Chiefs have been busy solidifying what they believe is their core group, signing offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz to a one-year extension on Wednesday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.