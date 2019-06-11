Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Clemson basketball adds assistant Goins, grad transfer Mack

June 11, 2019 1:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson has added ex-Quinnipiac assistant coach Anthony Goins to its staff and Alabama grad transfer Tevin Mack to its roster.

Goins replaces Steve Smith, a longtime staffer whose contract was not renewed after he was heard on an FBI wiretap during a federal trial into college basketball corruption.

Goins spent the past two seasons at Quinnipiac and has also worked with programs at Yale and Dartmouth.

Mack announced on Instagram that he’s finishing his college career with the Tigers. He committed to VCU out of high school then followed Rams coach Shaka Smart to Texas before playing a game. The 6-foot-6 Mack of Columbia spent two seasons with the Longhorns. He played last season at Alabama.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/CollegeBasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
6|12 Haas CNC Demo Day
6|12 FireEye AWS Breakfast Briefing
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Decorated Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston to become 16th Sergeant Major of the Army

Today in History

1987: President Reagan challenges Soviet leader to 'Tear down this wall'

Get our daily newsletter.