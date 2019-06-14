Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Cleveland’s Bauers hits for cycle at Detroit

June 14, 2019 10:03 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Cleveland’s Jake Bauers has hit for the cycle against Detroit.

Bauers doubled in the second inning, then singled and tripled during the Indians’ eight-run fourth. He added a two-run homer in the eighth that went an estimated 406 feet to right field.

The 23-year-old Bauers became the first Cleveland player to hit for the cycle since Rajai Davis on July 2, 2016, at Toronto.

Bauers, who made his big league debut last year with Tampa Bay, entered Friday’s game hitting just .209.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

