Colombia-Chile game delayed because of traffic in São Paulo

SAO PAULO (AP) — The Copa América quarterfinal between Colombia and Chile was delayed after the Chilean squad didn’t arrive in time because of heavy traffic in São Paulo.

The match at the Arena Corinthians started 20 minutes after originally scheduled to give Chile time to warm up.

Colombia started to warm up on the field but players went back to the changing rooms after being told that Chile would not make it in time. They later returned to finish their pre-game session along with the Chilean squad.

“Everything was well-planned, but we still couldn’t make it in time,” Chile coach Reinaldo Rueda said after his team’s win on penalties. “There was some anxiety inside the bus, but we tried to make sure that it didn’t affect the players during the game.”

Chilean media said it took nearly two hours for the squad to make it to the stadium in the suburbs of South America’s biggest city.

