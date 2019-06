CONCACAF Gold Cup Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Mexico 2 2 0 0 10 0 6 Canada 2 1 0 1 5 3 3 Martinique 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 Cuba 2 0 0 2 0 10 0 Saturday, June 15 At Pasadena, Calif.

Canada 4, Martinique 0

Mexico 7, Cuba 0

Wednesday, June 19 At Denver

Martinique 3, Cuba 0

Mexico 3, Canada 1

Sunday, June 23 At Charlotte, N.C.

Canada vs. Cuba, 6 p.m.

Martinique vs. Mexico, 8 p.m.

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Costa Rica 2 2 0 0 6 1 6 Haiti 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 Bermuda 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 Nicaragua 2 0 0 2 0 6 0 Sunday, June 16 At San Jose, Costa Rica

Haiti 2, Bermuda 1

Costa Rica 4, Nicaragua 0

Thursday, June 20 At Frisco, Texas

Haiti 2, Nicaragua 0

Costa Rica 2, Bermuda 1

Monday, June 24 At Harrison, N.J.

Bermuda vs. Nicaragua, 6:30 p.m.

Haiti vs. Costa Rica, 8:30 p.m.

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Jamaica 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 El Salvador 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Honduras 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 Curacao 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Monday, June 17 At Kingston, Jamaica

El Salvador 1, Curacao 0

Jamaica 3, Honduras 2

Friday, June 21 At Houston

El Salvador vs. Jamaica, 7 p.m.

Honduras vs. Curacao, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, June 25 At Los Angeles

Jamaica vs. Curacao, 8 p.m.

Honduras vs. El Salvador, 10 p.m.

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts United States 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 Panama 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Guyana 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 Trinidad 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 Tuesday, June 18 At St. Paul, Minn.

Panama 2, Trinidad and Tobago 0

United States 4, Guyana 0

Saturday, June 22 At Cleveland

Guyana vs. Panama, 5:30 p.m.

United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26 At Kansas City, Kan.

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Guyana, 6:30 p.m.

Panama vs. United States, 8:30 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS Saturday, June 29 At Houston

Group B second place vs. Group A first place, 7 p.m.

Group A first place vs. Group B second place, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 30 At Philadelphia

Group C first place vs. Group D second place, 5:30 p.m.

Group D first place vs. Group C second place, 8 p.m.

SEMIFINALS Tuesday, July 2 At Glendale, Ariz.

Houston quarterfinal winners, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3 At Nashville, Tenn.

Philadelphia quarterfinal winners, 8 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP Sunday, July 7 At Chicago

Semifinal winners, 9 p.m.

