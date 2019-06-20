Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Copa America organizers say attendances higher than in 2015

June 20, 2019 5:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — South America’s soccer governing body CONMEBOL says the average attendance at Copa America games in Brazil is 15% higher than four years ago in Chile.

CONMEBOL was reacting to concern over the number of empty seats at games in five host cities of the tournament.

Organizers said Thursday the average attendance for the first eight games in Brazil was 29,500, compared to 25,000 for the first week of competition in Chile.

The cheapest ticket to watch a match costs 120 Brazilian reals (nearly $30). Organizers said that price is 10% more expensive than in Chile.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.