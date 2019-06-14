Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cowboys TE Rico Gathers gets 1-game substance-abuse ban

June 14, 2019 6:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers has been suspended for the first game in 2019 for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

The decision Friday came about 10 months after the former Baylor basketball player was arrested on a marijuana possession charge. The arrest came just before the final cuts of the preseason last year, but he still made the roster.

Gathers’ spot could be in jeopardy again after spending offseason practices as the fourth tight end behind Jason Witten, Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz.

The 25-year-old Gathers is going into his fourth season after choosing football over pursuing a career in the NBA. The 6-foot-6, 285-pounder played in the regular season for the first time last year, catching three passes in 15 games.

Advertisement

Gathers hadn’t played football since middle school when the Cowboys drafted him in 2016. He showed promise in the preseason a year later before a concussion sustained near the end of training camp sidelined him for the season.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.