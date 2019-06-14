Listen Live Sports

Coyotes sign Lyubushkin to 1-year deal

June 14, 2019 4:48 pm
 
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin to a one-year contract.

The deal was announced Friday.

The 25-year-old Lyubushkin had four assists in 41 games in 2018-19, his first season with the Coyotes. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound native of Moscow was third among NHL rookies with 150 hits.

Lyubushkin signed a one-year deal with Arizona as an undrafted free agent last year after playing 257 games with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl of the Russian Kontinental Hockey League.

