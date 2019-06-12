Cubs 10, Rockies 1

Chicago Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Schwrbr lf 4 1 1 4 Blckmon rf 4 0 1 0 Ryan p 0 0 0 0 Tapia lf 1 0 0 0 Brach p 0 0 0 0 Story ss 4 0 0 0 Bote 3b 4 0 1 0 Diehl p 0 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 1 0 0 Estevez p 0 0 0 0 J.Baez ss 5 2 2 2 Dahl lf-rf 4 0 3 0 C.Gnzal rf-lf 4 2 2 0 Arenado 3b 0 0 0 0 Cratini c 4 2 2 0 McMahon 3b 2 0 0 0 Heyward cf-rf 4 1 2 2 Desmond cf 4 0 1 0 Hamels p 3 1 2 2 M.Rynld 1b 4 0 0 0 Almr Jr cf 1 0 0 0 Bre.Rdg 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 Russell 2b 4 0 0 0 Wolters c-2b 3 1 1 0 Snztela p 2 0 0 0 McGee p 0 0 0 0 B.Shaw p 0 0 0 0 Innetta ph-c 2 0 1 1 Totals 37 10 12 10 Totals 34 1 7 1

Chicago 050 030 020—10 Colorado 000 000 001— 1

E_Bre.Rodgers (3). DP_Colorado 2. LOB_Chicago 8, Colorado 9. 2B_C.Gonzalez (3), Caratini (7), Dahl (19). HR_Schwarber (14), J.Baez (17). SF_Schwarber (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Hamels W,6-2 7 6 0 0 1 9 Ryan 1 1 0 0 0 1 Brach 1 0 1 1 0 2 Colorado Senzatela L,5-5 4 8 8 6 4 2 McGee 2 1 0 0 1 2 Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 1 Diehl 1 1 2 2 0 2 Estevez 1 2 0 0 0 0

Senzatela pitched to 3 batters in the 5th

HBP_by Hamels (Arenado), by Shaw (Hamels), by Diehl (Rizzo), by Brach (Wolters).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_2:57. A_47,412 (50,398).

