The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Cubs 10, Rockies 1

June 12, 2019 6:29 pm
 
Chicago Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Schwrbr lf 4 1 1 4 Blckmon rf 4 0 1 0
Ryan p 0 0 0 0 Tapia lf 1 0 0 0
Brach p 0 0 0 0 Story ss 4 0 0 0
Bote 3b 4 0 1 0 Diehl p 0 0 0 0
Rizzo 1b 4 1 0 0 Estevez p 0 0 0 0
J.Baez ss 5 2 2 2 Dahl lf-rf 4 0 3 0
C.Gnzal rf-lf 4 2 2 0 Arenado 3b 0 0 0 0
Cratini c 4 2 2 0 McMahon 3b 2 0 0 0
Heyward cf-rf 4 1 2 2 Desmond cf 4 0 1 0
Hamels p 3 1 2 2 M.Rynld 1b 4 0 0 0
Almr Jr cf 1 0 0 0 Bre.Rdg 2b-ss 4 0 0 0
Russell 2b 4 0 0 0 Wolters c-2b 3 1 1 0
Snztela p 2 0 0 0
McGee p 0 0 0 0
B.Shaw p 0 0 0 0
Innetta ph-c 2 0 1 1
Totals 37 10 12 10 Totals 34 1 7 1
Chicago 050 030 020—10
Colorado 000 000 001— 1

E_Bre.Rodgers (3). DP_Colorado 2. LOB_Chicago 8, Colorado 9. 2B_C.Gonzalez (3), Caratini (7), Dahl (19). HR_Schwarber (14), J.Baez (17). SF_Schwarber (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Hamels W,6-2 7 6 0 0 1 9
Ryan 1 1 0 0 0 1
Brach 1 0 1 1 0 2
Colorado
Senzatela L,5-5 4 8 8 6 4 2
McGee 2 1 0 0 1 2
Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 1
Diehl 1 1 2 2 0 2
Estevez 1 2 0 0 0 0

Senzatela pitched to 3 batters in the 5th

HBP_by Hamels (Arenado), by Shaw (Hamels), by Diehl (Rizzo), by Brach (Wolters).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_2:57. A_47,412 (50,398).

