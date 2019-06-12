Cubs 10, Rockies 1

|Chicago
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Schwrbr lf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Blckmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bote 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Diehl p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Baez ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Dahl lf-rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|C.Gnzal rf-lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Arenado 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cratini c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|McMahon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Desmond cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hamels p
|3
|1
|2
|2
|M.Rynld 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Almr Jr cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bre.Rdg 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Russell 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters c-2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Snztela p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Innetta ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|37
|10
|12
|10
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|Chicago
|050
|030
|020—10
|Colorado
|000
|000
|001—
|1
E_Bre.Rodgers (3). DP_Colorado 2. LOB_Chicago 8, Colorado 9. 2B_C.Gonzalez (3), Caratini (7), Dahl (19). HR_Schwarber (14), J.Baez (17). SF_Schwarber (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Hamels W,6-2
|7
|6
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Ryan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brach
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Colorado
|Senzatela L,5-5
|4
|8
|8
|6
|4
|2
|McGee
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diehl
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Estevez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Senzatela pitched to 3 batters in the 5th
HBP_by Hamels (Arenado), by Shaw (Hamels), by Diehl (Rizzo), by Brach (Wolters).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_2:57. A_47,412 (50,398).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.