Cubs 5, Mets 3

New York Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi A.Rsrio ss 3 0 1 0 Schwrbr lf 4 1 1 0 P.Alnso 1b 2 1 1 1 Bryant 3b 4 1 1 0 J..Dvis lf 3 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 1 Cnforto ph-rf 1 0 0 0 J.Baez ss 4 1 2 3 T.Frzer 3b 4 0 2 0 Heyward rf 4 1 3 0 Gsllman p 0 0 0 0 Bote 2b 3 0 1 0 Cano 2b 4 0 0 0 Strop p 0 0 0 0 Gomez rf-lf 4 0 0 0 Cratini c 4 0 2 0 Nido c 2 1 1 1 Hamels p 2 0 1 1 D.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 Dscalso ph 1 0 0 0 Lagares cf 3 1 1 0 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 deGrom p 1 0 1 1 Russell ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Hchvrri ph 1 0 0 0 Almr Jr cf 3 0 0 0 S.Lugo p 0 0 0 0 McNeil 3b 0 0 0 0 Totals 29 3 7 3 Totals 33 5 12 5

New York 000 120 000—3 Chicago 010 010 03x—5

DP_New York 1, Chicago 2. LOB_New York 4, Chicago 6. 2B_T.Frazier (6), Lagares (5), Bryant (21), Heyward (6). HR_P.Alonso (27), Nido (3), J.Baez (19). SB_Heyward (5), Bote 2 (4). CS_J.Baez (4). S_A.Rosario (2), deGrom (1).

IP H R ER BB SO New York deGrom 6 8 2 2 0 9 S.Lugo L,3-1 BS,2 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 1 Gsellman 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Chicago Hamels 7 7 3 3 2 5 Cishek W,2-4 1 0 0 0 1 0 Strop S,9-11 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:49. A_39,077 (41,649).

