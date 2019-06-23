Cubs 5, Mets 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Alonso 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.276
|Davis lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|c-Conforto ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Frazier 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Gomez rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Nido c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.227
|e-Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Lagares cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|deGrom p
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|a-Hechavarria ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McNeil 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.342
|Totals
|29
|3
|7
|3
|3
|7
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Bryant 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.276
|Baez ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.284
|Heyward rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Bote 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Hamels p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.107
|b-Descalso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Russell ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Almora Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Totals
|33
|5
|12
|5
|2
|11
|New York
|000
|120
|000—3
|7
|0
|Chicago
|010
|010
|03x—5
|12
|0
a-struck out for deGrom in the 7th. b-struck out for Hamels in the 7th. c-flied out for Davis in the 8th. d-grounded out for Cishek in the 8th. e-lined out for Nido in the 9th.
LOB_New York 4, Chicago 6. 2B_Frazier (6), Lagares (5), Bryant (21), Heyward (6). HR_Alonso (27), off Hamels; Nido (3), off Hamels; Baez (19), off Lugo. RBIs_Alonso (61), Nido (7), deGrom (3), Rizzo (54), Baez 3 (51), Hamels (4). SB_Heyward (5), Bote 2 (4). CS_Baez (4). S_Rosario, deGrom.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Rosario, Gomez); Chicago 4 (Hamels, Almora Jr., Russell 2). RISP_New York 1 for 5; Chicago 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Cano. GIDP_Alonso, Cano, Almora Jr..
DP_New York 1 (Frazier, Cano, Alonso); Chicago 2 (Baez, Bote, Rizzo), (Baez, Rizzo).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom
|6
|8
|2
|2
|0
|9
|97
|3.25
|Lugo, L, 3-1, BS, 2-2
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|42
|2.87
|Gsellman
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|4.83
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hamels
|7
|7
|3
|3
|2
|5
|84
|2.92
|Cishek, W, 2-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|3.06
|Strop, S, 9-11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|5.17
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:49. A_39,077 (41,649).
