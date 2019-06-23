Cubs 5, Mets 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rosario ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .257 Alonso 1b 2 1 1 1 2 0 .276 Davis lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .272 c-Conforto ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Frazier 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .267 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cano 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Gomez rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .198 Nido c 2 1 1 1 1 0 .227 e-Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .320 Lagares cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .185 deGrom p 1 0 1 1 0 0 .235 a-Hechavarria ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McNeil 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .342 Totals 29 3 7 3 3 7

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .231 Bryant 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .284 Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .276 Baez ss 4 1 2 3 0 2 .284 Heyward rf 4 1 3 0 0 1 .264 Bote 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .267 Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Caratini c 4 0 2 0 0 2 .286 Hamels p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .107 b-Descalso ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .186 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Russell ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Almora Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Totals 33 5 12 5 2 11

New York 000 120 000—3 7 0 Chicago 010 010 03x—5 12 0

a-struck out for deGrom in the 7th. b-struck out for Hamels in the 7th. c-flied out for Davis in the 8th. d-grounded out for Cishek in the 8th. e-lined out for Nido in the 9th.

LOB_New York 4, Chicago 6. 2B_Frazier (6), Lagares (5), Bryant (21), Heyward (6). HR_Alonso (27), off Hamels; Nido (3), off Hamels; Baez (19), off Lugo. RBIs_Alonso (61), Nido (7), deGrom (3), Rizzo (54), Baez 3 (51), Hamels (4). SB_Heyward (5), Bote 2 (4). CS_Baez (4). S_Rosario, deGrom.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Rosario, Gomez); Chicago 4 (Hamels, Almora Jr., Russell 2). RISP_New York 1 for 5; Chicago 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Cano. GIDP_Alonso, Cano, Almora Jr..

DP_New York 1 (Frazier, Cano, Alonso); Chicago 2 (Baez, Bote, Rizzo), (Baez, Rizzo).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom 6 8 2 2 0 9 97 3.25 Lugo, L, 3-1, BS, 2-2 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 1 42 2.87 Gsellman 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 22 4.83 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hamels 7 7 3 3 2 5 84 2.92 Cishek, W, 2-4 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 3.06 Strop, S, 9-11 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 5.17

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:49. A_39,077 (41,649).

