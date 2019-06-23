Listen Live Sports

Cubs 5, Mets 3

June 23, 2019 5:28 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rosario ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Alonso 1b 2 1 1 1 2 0 .276
Davis lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .272
c-Conforto ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Frazier 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .267
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cano 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Gomez rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .198
Nido c 2 1 1 1 1 0 .227
e-Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .320
Lagares cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .185
deGrom p 1 0 1 1 0 0 .235
a-Hechavarria ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McNeil 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .342
Totals 29 3 7 3 3 7
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Schwarber lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .231
Bryant 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .284
Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .276
Baez ss 4 1 2 3 0 2 .284
Heyward rf 4 1 3 0 0 1 .264
Bote 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .267
Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Caratini c 4 0 2 0 0 2 .286
Hamels p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .107
b-Descalso ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .186
Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Russell ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Almora Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Totals 33 5 12 5 2 11
New York 000 120 000—3 7 0
Chicago 010 010 03x—5 12 0

a-struck out for deGrom in the 7th. b-struck out for Hamels in the 7th. c-flied out for Davis in the 8th. d-grounded out for Cishek in the 8th. e-lined out for Nido in the 9th.

LOB_New York 4, Chicago 6. 2B_Frazier (6), Lagares (5), Bryant (21), Heyward (6). HR_Alonso (27), off Hamels; Nido (3), off Hamels; Baez (19), off Lugo. RBIs_Alonso (61), Nido (7), deGrom (3), Rizzo (54), Baez 3 (51), Hamels (4). SB_Heyward (5), Bote 2 (4). CS_Baez (4). S_Rosario, deGrom.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Rosario, Gomez); Chicago 4 (Hamels, Almora Jr., Russell 2). RISP_New York 1 for 5; Chicago 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Cano. GIDP_Alonso, Cano, Almora Jr..

DP_New York 1 (Frazier, Cano, Alonso); Chicago 2 (Baez, Bote, Rizzo), (Baez, Rizzo).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
deGrom 6 8 2 2 0 9 97 3.25
Lugo, L, 3-1, BS, 2-2 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 1 42 2.87
Gsellman 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 22 4.83
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hamels 7 7 3 3 2 5 84 2.92
Cishek, W, 2-4 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 3.06
Strop, S, 9-11 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 5.17

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:49. A_39,077 (41,649).

