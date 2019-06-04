Cubs 6, Rockies 3

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.271
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Dahl rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.330
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.343
|Murphy 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|McMahon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Desmond cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.307
|Hoffman p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|a-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.177
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|1
|10
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.221
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bryant 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Baez ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.309
|Gonzalez rf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.216
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Heyward cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Russell 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Hendricks p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.208
|b-Almora Jr. ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|1
|8
|Colorado
|100
|100
|100—3
|6
|0
|Chicago
|020
|012
|01x—6
|8
|0
a-struck out for Hoffman in the 7th. b-grounded out for Hendricks in the 7th.
LOB_Colorado 4, Chicago 3. 2B_McMahon (7), Bryant (16), Gonzalez (2). HR_Murphy (4), off Hendricks; Schwarber (11), off Hoffman; Baez (15), off Hoffman. RBIs_Murphy 2 (30), Wolters (19), Schwarber (23), Baez 2 (39), Gonzalez 2 (9), Hendricks (4). SF_Gonzalez. S_Hoffman.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Story, McMahon); Chicago 2 (Schwarber, Caratini). RISP_Colorado 2 for 6; Chicago 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Desmond, Caratini.
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hoffman, L, 1-2
|6
|6
|5
|5
|1
|7
|96
|7.29
|McGee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Estevez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|4.45
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks, W, 6-4
|7
|6
|3
|3
|1
|10
|111
|3.16
|Cishek, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.88
|Strop, S, 5-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4.63
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_2:34. A_36,753 (41,649).
