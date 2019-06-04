Cubs 6, Rockies 3

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tapia lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .271 Story ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .288 Dahl rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .330 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .343 Murphy 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .250 McMahon 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .245 Desmond cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Wolters c 2 0 1 1 1 1 .307 Hoffman p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143 a-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .177 McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 3 6 3 1 10

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .221 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bryant 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .274 Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .284 Baez ss 4 2 3 2 0 0 .309 Gonzalez rf-lf 3 1 1 2 0 2 .216 Caratini c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .316 Heyward cf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Russell 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .254 Hendricks p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .208 b-Almora Jr. ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Totals 31 6 8 6 1 8

Colorado 100 100 100—3 6 0 Chicago 020 012 01x—6 8 0

a-struck out for Hoffman in the 7th. b-grounded out for Hendricks in the 7th.

LOB_Colorado 4, Chicago 3. 2B_McMahon (7), Bryant (16), Gonzalez (2). HR_Murphy (4), off Hendricks; Schwarber (11), off Hoffman; Baez (15), off Hoffman. RBIs_Murphy 2 (30), Wolters (19), Schwarber (23), Baez 2 (39), Gonzalez 2 (9), Hendricks (4). SF_Gonzalez. S_Hoffman.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Story, McMahon); Chicago 2 (Schwarber, Caratini). RISP_Colorado 2 for 6; Chicago 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Desmond, Caratini.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hoffman, L, 1-2 6 6 5 5 1 7 96 7.29 McGee 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00 Estevez 1 2 1 1 0 0 14 4.45 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendricks, W, 6-4 7 6 3 3 1 10 111 3.16 Cishek, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.88 Strop, S, 5-7 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 4.63

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:34. A_36,753 (41,649).

