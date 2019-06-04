Listen Live Sports

Cubs 6, Rockies 3

June 4, 2019 11:01 pm
 
< a min read
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tapia lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .271
Story ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .288
Dahl rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .330
Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .343
Murphy 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .250
McMahon 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .245
Desmond cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Wolters c 2 0 1 1 1 1 .307
Hoffman p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143
a-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .177
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 6 3 1 10
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Schwarber lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .221
Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bryant 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .274
Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .284
Baez ss 4 2 3 2 0 0 .309
Gonzalez rf-lf 3 1 1 2 0 2 .216
Caratini c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .316
Heyward cf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Russell 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .254
Hendricks p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .208
b-Almora Jr. ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Totals 31 6 8 6 1 8
Colorado 100 100 100—3 6 0
Chicago 020 012 01x—6 8 0

a-struck out for Hoffman in the 7th. b-grounded out for Hendricks in the 7th.

LOB_Colorado 4, Chicago 3. 2B_McMahon (7), Bryant (16), Gonzalez (2). HR_Murphy (4), off Hendricks; Schwarber (11), off Hoffman; Baez (15), off Hoffman. RBIs_Murphy 2 (30), Wolters (19), Schwarber (23), Baez 2 (39), Gonzalez 2 (9), Hendricks (4). SF_Gonzalez. S_Hoffman.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Story, McMahon); Chicago 2 (Schwarber, Caratini). RISP_Colorado 2 for 6; Chicago 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Desmond, Caratini.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hoffman, L, 1-2 6 6 5 5 1 7 96 7.29
McGee 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00
Estevez 1 2 1 1 0 0 14 4.45
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hendricks, W, 6-4 7 6 3 3 1 10 111 3.16
Cishek, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.88
Strop, S, 5-7 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 4.63

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:34. A_36,753 (41,649).

