Cubs 9, Braves 7

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .287 Swanson ss 4 1 2 3 1 0 .259 Freeman 1b 5 1 1 2 0 2 .312 Donaldson 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .254 Markakis rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .274 Riley lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .306 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Albies 2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .284 Flowers c 2 1 0 0 1 1 .261 d-McCann ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Wilson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Camargo lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Totals 33 7 8 7 5 10

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .230 Bryant 3b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .283 Rizzo 1b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .274 Baez ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .286 Heyward cf-rf 4 2 2 3 0 0 .270 Caratini c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .293 Gonzalez rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Almora Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Descalso 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .187 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Bote ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chatwood p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Russell ph-2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .243 Totals 35 9 10 7 1 9

Atlanta 013 201 000—7 8 1 Chicago 100 341 00x—9 10 0

a-singled for Cishek in the 6th. b-struck out for Tomlin in the 8th. c-struck out for Strop in the 8th. d-struck out for Flowers in the 9th.

E_Markakis (1). LOB_Atlanta 5, Chicago 3. 2B_Acuna Jr. (11), Swanson (15), Rizzo (13), Baez (20). 3B_Heyward (3). HR_Freeman (22), off Chatwood; Albies (13), off Cishek; Schwarber (17), off Wilson; Caratini (2), off Tomlin. RBIs_Swanson 3 (51), Freeman 2 (63), Albies 2 (44), Schwarber (37), Rizzo (56), Heyward 3 (31), Caratini 2 (11). SB_Donaldson (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Freeman, Wilson); Chicago 2 (Rizzo, Chatwood). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 7; Chicago 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Baez. GIDP_Freeman, Markakis.

DP_Chicago 2 (Bryant, Baez, Rizzo), (Descalso, Baez, Rizzo).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wilson 4 1-3 6 6 4 1 6 82 8.31 Tomlin, L, 1-1 2 2-3 4 3 2 0 2 45 3.94 Webb 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.27 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chatwood, W, 4-1 5 6 6 6 4 5 90 4.50 Cishek, H, 5 1 1 1 1 0 2 17 3.15 Kintzler, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.06 Strop, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.58 Kimbrel, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Tomlin 1-1. HBP_Chatwood (Acuna Jr.). WP_Chatwood, Wilson. PB_Flowers (9).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:02. A_39,823 (41,649).

