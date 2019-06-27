Cubs 9, Braves 7

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.259
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.312
|Donaldson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.254
|Markakis rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Riley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.284
|Flowers c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|d-McCann ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Wilson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Camargo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Totals
|33
|7
|8
|7
|5
|10
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.230
|Bryant 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.274
|Baez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Heyward cf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.270
|Caratini c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.293
|Gonzalez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Almora Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Descalso 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Bote ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Kimbrel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chatwood p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Russell ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Totals
|35
|9
|10
|7
|1
|9
|Atlanta
|013
|201
|000—7
|8
|1
|Chicago
|100
|341
|00x—9
|10
|0
a-singled for Cishek in the 6th. b-struck out for Tomlin in the 8th. c-struck out for Strop in the 8th. d-struck out for Flowers in the 9th.
E_Markakis (1). LOB_Atlanta 5, Chicago 3. 2B_Acuna Jr. (11), Swanson (15), Rizzo (13), Baez (20). 3B_Heyward (3). HR_Freeman (22), off Chatwood; Albies (13), off Cishek; Schwarber (17), off Wilson; Caratini (2), off Tomlin. RBIs_Swanson 3 (51), Freeman 2 (63), Albies 2 (44), Schwarber (37), Rizzo (56), Heyward 3 (31), Caratini 2 (11). SB_Donaldson (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Freeman, Wilson); Chicago 2 (Rizzo, Chatwood). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 7; Chicago 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Baez. GIDP_Freeman, Markakis.
DP_Chicago 2 (Bryant, Baez, Rizzo), (Descalso, Baez, Rizzo).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wilson
|4
|1-3
|6
|6
|4
|1
|6
|82
|8.31
|Tomlin, L, 1-1
|2
|2-3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|2
|45
|3.94
|Webb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.27
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chatwood, W, 4-1
|5
|6
|6
|6
|4
|5
|90
|4.50
|Cishek, H, 5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|3.15
|Kintzler, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.06
|Strop, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.58
|Kimbrel, S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Tomlin 1-1. HBP_Chatwood (Acuna Jr.). WP_Chatwood, Wilson. PB_Flowers (9).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:02. A_39,823 (41,649).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.