Cubs 9, Braves 7

June 27, 2019 5:34 pm
 
Atlanta Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Acn Jr. cf 3 2 1 0 Schwrbr lf 4 1 1 1
D.Swnsn ss 4 1 2 3 Bryant 3b 4 1 0 0
F.Frman 1b 5 1 1 2 Rizzo 1b 3 2 2 1
Dnldson 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Baez ss 4 1 1 0
Mrkakis rf 4 1 2 0 Heyward cf-rf 4 2 2 3
Riley lf 3 0 0 0 Cratini c 4 1 2 2
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 Ca.Gnza rf 2 0 0 0
Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Almr Jr cf 2 0 0 0
J.Webb p 0 0 0 0 Dscalso 2b 3 1 1 0
Albies 2b 4 1 2 2 Kntzler p 0 0 0 0
Flowers c 2 1 0 0 Strop p 0 0 0 0
B.McCnn ph 1 0 0 0 Bote ph 1 0 0 0
Br.Wlsn p 2 0 0 0 Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0
Camargo lf 2 0 0 0 Chtwood p 2 0 0 0
Cishek p 0 0 0 0
Russell ph-2b 2 0 1 0
Totals 33 7 8 7 Totals 35 9 10 7
Atlanta 013 201 000—7
Chicago 100 341 00x—9

E_Markakis (1). DP_Chicago 2. LOB_Atlanta 5, Chicago 3. 2B_Acuna Jr. (11), D.Swanson (15), Rizzo (13), J.Baez (20). 3B_Heyward (3). HR_F.Freeman (22), Albies (13), Schwarber (17), Caratini (2). SB_Donaldson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Br.Wilson 4 1-3 6 6 4 1 6
Tomlin L,1-1 2 2-3 4 3 2 0 2
J.Webb 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Chatwood W,4-1 5 6 6 6 4 5
Cishek H,5 1 1 1 1 0 2
Kintzler H,9 1 0 0 0 0 1
Strop H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kimbrel S,1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Chatwood (Acuna Jr.). WP_Chatwood, Br.Wilson.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:02. A_39,823 (41,649).

