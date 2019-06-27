Cubs 9, Braves 7

|Atlanta
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Acn Jr. cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Schwrbr lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|D.Swnsn ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Bryant 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Dnldson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Baez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Heyward cf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Riley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cratini c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ca.Gnza rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Almr Jr cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dscalso 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Kntzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCnn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bote ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Wlsn p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kimbrel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Chtwood p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Russell ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|7
|8
|7
|Totals
|35
|9
|10
|7
|Atlanta
|013
|201
|000—7
|Chicago
|100
|341
|00x—9
E_Markakis (1). DP_Chicago 2. LOB_Atlanta 5, Chicago 3. 2B_Acuna Jr. (11), D.Swanson (15), Rizzo (13), J.Baez (20). 3B_Heyward (3). HR_F.Freeman (22), Albies (13), Schwarber (17), Caratini (2). SB_Donaldson (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Br.Wilson
|4
|1-3
|6
|6
|4
|1
|6
|Tomlin L,1-1
|2
|2-3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|2
|J.Webb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|Chatwood W,4-1
|5
|6
|6
|6
|4
|5
|Cishek H,5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Kintzler H,9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strop H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kimbrel S,1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Chatwood (Acuna Jr.). WP_Chatwood, Br.Wilson.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:02. A_39,823 (41,649).
