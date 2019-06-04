Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cubs activate reliever Pedro Strop, hoping to boost bullpen

June 4, 2019 6:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs activated reliever Pedro Strop from the 10-day injured list before Tuesday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies and optioned reliever Dillon Maples to Triple-A Iowa.

The 33-year-old Strop, who went on the IL on May 8 with a strained left hamstring, is 1-2 with a 5.06 ERA and has four saves in six chances. The right-hander is one of several relievers manager Joe Maddon has shuffled into the closer’s role as Brandon Morrow recovers from right elbow surgery.

In three rehab appearances at Iowa, Strop allowed one hit and one walk in three innings.

Maddon believes a healthy Strop can help improve the Cubs’ inconsistent bullpen. Before Tuesday’s game, the manager said he’d lean toward using Strop to protect a ninth-inning lead against the Rockies.

Advertisement

Maples, a 27-year-old right-hander, was 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 5 2/3 innings over seven appearances with the Cubs.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Anniversary Commemorations

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.