The Associated Press
 
Cubs-Cards to play in London on June 13-14, 2020

June 7, 2019 1:10 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has announced the two-game series in London between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals at West Ham’s Olympic Stadium on June 13-14, 2020.

The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox are scheduled to meet in Major League Baseball’s first games in Europe, at Olympic Stadium this June 29-30.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says in a statement Friday “this is yet more evidence that London is open to hosting the biggest and best sports teams from around the world.”

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

