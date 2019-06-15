Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks goes on IL with shoulder inflammation

June 15, 2019 8:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Cubs have placed starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

The move Saturday comes a day after one of the right-hander’s worst outings of the season. He allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings of a 5-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Manager Joe Maddon says Hendricks had his usual velocity but his command was off, likely because the ball was cutting at the end of his pitches.

Hendricks entered Friday’s game with a 6-0 record and 1.99 ERA in his previous eight starts.

Advertisement

He leads the Cubs in innings pitched and has a 3.36 ERA and staff-leading 4.69 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Maddon says any decisions about the rotation would be made later.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.