Curacao-United States Summary

By The Associated Press

At Philadelphia Curacao 0 0—0 United States 1 0—1

First half_1, United States, McKennie 1 (Pulicic), 25th minute.

Second half_None.

Yellow cards_Martino, Cur, 30th; Hoii, Cur, 70th. Red cards_None.

Referee_Adonai Escobedo, Mexico. Linesmen_Alberto Morin, Mexico; Miguel Hernandez, Mexico.

A_26,233.

Lineups

Curacao_Ely Room; Juriën Gaari, Darryl Lachman, Cuco Martina, Ayrton Statie ( Jurich Carolina, 68th); Elson Hooi, Leandro Bacuna, Shermaine Martina (Michaël Maria, 80th); Gevaro Nepomuceno, Jafar Arias, Kenji Gorré (Gino van Kessel, 75th)

United States_Zack Steffen; Nick Lima, Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, Tim Ream; Michael Bradley, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic; Paul Arriola (Omar Gonzalez, 90th+2), Tyler Boyd (Jordan Morris, 63rd), Gyasi Zardes

