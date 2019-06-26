CWS Most Outstanding Players

Listen Live Sports

June 26, 2019 10:22 pm
 
2019 — Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt, freshman, p

2018 — Adley Rutschman, Oregon St. , sophomore, c

2017 — Alex Faedo, Florida, sophomore, p

2016 — Andrew Beckwith, Coastal Carolina, junior, p

2015 — Josh Sborz, Virginia, junior, p

2014 — Dansby Swanson, Vanderbilt, sophomore, 2b

2013 — Adam Plutko, UCLA, junior, p

2012 — Robert Refsnyder, Arizona, junior, rf

2011 — Scott Wingo, South Carolina, senior, 2b

2010 — Jackie Bradley Jr., South Carolina, sophomore, of

2009 — Jared Mitchell, LSU, junior, of

2008 — Tommy Mendonca, Fresno State, sophomore, 3b

2007 — Jorge Reyes, Oregon State, freshman, p

2006 — Jonah Nickerson, Oregon State, junior, p

2005 — David Maroul, Texas, senior, 3b

2004 — Jason Windsor, Cal State Fullerton, senior, p

2003 — x-John Hudgins, Stanford, junior, p

2002 — Huston Street, Texas, freshman, p

2001 — Charlton Jimerson, Miami, senior, of

2000 — Trey Hodges, LSU, senior, p

1999 — x-Marshall McDougall, Florida State, junior, 2b

1998 — Wes Rachels, Southern California, senior, 2b

1997 — Brandon Larson, LSU, junior, ss

1996 — x-Pat Burrell, Miami, freshman, 3b

1995 — Mark Kotsay, Cal State Fullerton, sophomore, of-p

1994 — Chip Glass, Oklahoma, senior, of

1993 — Todd Walker, LSU, sophomore, 2b

1992 — x-Phil Nevin, Cal State Fullerton, junior, 3b

1991 — Gary Hymel, LSU, senior, c

1990 — Mike Rebhan, Georgia, senior, p

1989 — Greg Brummett, Wichita State, senior, p

1988 — Lee Plemel, Stanford, senior, p

1987 — Paul Carey, Stanford, freshman, of

1986 — Mike Senne, Arizona, senior, of

1985 — Greg Ellena, Miami, junior, dh

1984 — John Fishel, Cal State Fullerton, junior, of

1983 — Calvin Schiraldi, Texas, junior, p

1982 — Dan Smith, Miami, junior, p

1981 — Stan Holmes, Arizona State, senior, of

1980 — Terry Francona, Arizona, junior, of

1979 — Tony Hudson, Cal State Fullerton, sophomore, p

1978 — Rod Boxberger, Southern California, junior, p

1977 — Bob Horner, Arizona State, sophomore, 2b

1976 — Steve Powers, Arizona, senior, dh-p

1975 — Mickey Reichenbach, Texas, sophomore, 1b

1974 — George Milke, Southern California, sophomore, p

1973 — x-Dave Winfield, Minnesota, senior, of-p

1972 — Russ McQueen, Southern California, sophomore, p

1971 — x-Jerry Tabb, Tulsa, freshman, 1b

1970 — x-Gene Ammann, Florida State, junior, p

1969 — John Dolinsek, Arizona State, junior, of

1968 — Bill Seinsoth, Southern California, junior, 1b

1967 — Ron Davini, Arizona State, junior, c

1966 — Steve Arlin, Ohio State, junior, p

1965 — Sal Bando, Arizona State, senior, 3b

1964 — x-Joe Ferris, Maine, sophomore, p

1963 — Bud Hollowell, Southern California, junior, c

1962 — x-Bob Garibaldi, Santa Clara, sophomore, p

1961 — x-Littleton Fowler, Oklahoma State, sophomore, p

1960 — John Erickson, Minnesota, senior, 2b

1959 — Jim Dobson, Oklahoma, sophomore, 3b

1958 — Bill Thorn, Southern California, junior, p

1957 — x-Cal Emery, Penn State, sophomore, 1b

1956 — Jerry Thomas, Minnesota, junior, p

1955 — x-Tom Borland, Oklahoma State, senior, p

1954 — x-Tom Yewcic, Michigan State, senior, c

1953 — x-J.L. Smith, Texas, junior, p

1952 — James O’Neill, Holy Cross, senior, p

1951 — x-Sidney Hatfield, Tennessee, junior, 1b-p

1950 — x-Ray VanCleef, Rutgers, junior, of

1949 — Tom Hamilton, Texas, senior, 1b

___

x-not on championship team

