CWS Most Outstanding Players

2019 — Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt, freshman, p
2018 — Adley Rutschman, Oregon St. , sophomore, c
2017 — Alex Faedo, Florida, sophomore, p
2016 — Andrew Beckwith, Coastal Carolina, junior, p
2015 — Josh Sborz, Virginia, junior, p
2014 — Dansby Swanson, Vanderbilt, sophomore, 2b
2013 — Adam Plutko, UCLA, junior, p
2012 — Robert Refsnyder, Arizona, junior, rf
2011 — Scott Wingo, South Carolina, senior, 2b
2010 — Jackie Bradley Jr., South Carolina, sophomore, of
2009 — Jared Mitchell, LSU, junior, of
2008 — Tommy Mendonca, Fresno State, sophomore, 3b
2007 — Jorge Reyes, Oregon State, freshman, p
2006 — Jonah Nickerson, Oregon State, junior, p
2005 — David Maroul, Texas, senior, 3b
2004 — Jason Windsor, Cal State Fullerton, senior, p
2003 — x-John Hudgins, Stanford, junior, p
2002 — Huston Street, Texas, freshman, p
2001 — Charlton Jimerson, Miami, senior, of
2000 — Trey Hodges, LSU, senior, p
1999 — x-Marshall McDougall, Florida State, junior, 2b
1998 — Wes Rachels, Southern California, senior, 2b
1997 — Brandon Larson, LSU, junior, ss
1996 — x-Pat Burrell, Miami, freshman, 3b
1995 — Mark Kotsay, Cal State Fullerton, sophomore, of-p
1994 — Chip Glass, Oklahoma, senior, of
1993 — Todd Walker, LSU, sophomore, 2b
1992 — x-Phil Nevin, Cal State Fullerton, junior, 3b
1991 — Gary Hymel, LSU, senior, c
1990 — Mike Rebhan, Georgia, senior, p
1989 — Greg Brummett, Wichita State, senior, p
1988 — Lee Plemel, Stanford, senior, p
1987 — Paul Carey, Stanford, freshman, of
1986 — Mike Senne, Arizona, senior, of
1985 — Greg Ellena, Miami, junior, dh
1984 — John Fishel, Cal State Fullerton, junior, of
1983 — Calvin Schiraldi, Texas, junior, p
1982 — Dan Smith, Miami, junior, p
1981 — Stan Holmes, Arizona State, senior, of
1980 — Terry Francona, Arizona, junior, of
1979 — Tony Hudson, Cal State Fullerton, sophomore, p
1978 — Rod Boxberger, Southern California, junior, p
1977 — Bob Horner, Arizona State, sophomore, 2b
1976 — Steve Powers, Arizona, senior, dh-p
1975 — Mickey Reichenbach, Texas, sophomore, 1b
1974 — George Milke, Southern California, sophomore, p
1973 — x-Dave Winfield, Minnesota, senior, of-p
1972 — Russ McQueen, Southern California, sophomore, p
1971 — x-Jerry Tabb, Tulsa, freshman, 1b
1970 — x-Gene Ammann, Florida State, junior, p
1969 — John Dolinsek, Arizona State, junior, of
1968 — Bill Seinsoth, Southern California, junior, 1b
1967 — Ron Davini, Arizona State, junior, c
1966 — Steve Arlin, Ohio State, junior, p
1965 — Sal Bando, Arizona State, senior, 3b
1964 — x-Joe Ferris, Maine, sophomore, p
1963 — Bud Hollowell, Southern California, junior, c
1962 — x-Bob Garibaldi, Santa Clara, sophomore, p
1961 — x-Littleton Fowler, Oklahoma State, sophomore, p
1960 — John Erickson, Minnesota, senior, 2b
1959 — Jim Dobson, Oklahoma, sophomore, 3b
1958 — Bill Thorn, Southern California, junior, p
1957 — x-Cal Emery, Penn State, sophomore, 1b
1956 — Jerry Thomas, Minnesota, junior, p
1955 — x-Tom Borland, Oklahoma State, senior, p
1954 — x-Tom Yewcic, Michigan State, senior, c
1953 — x-J.L. Smith, Texas, junior, p
1952 — James O’Neill, Holy Cross, senior, p
1951 — x-Sidney Hatfield, Tennessee, junior, 1b-p
1950 — x-Ray VanCleef, Rutgers, junior, of
1949 — Tom Hamilton, Texas, senior, 1b
___
x-not on championship team
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.