Dallas Baptist ends Florida’s 4-year CWS run with 9-8 win

June 2, 2019 7:16 pm
 
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jimmy Glowenke homered to cap a nine-run fourth inning and Dallas Baptist held on to beat Florida 9-8 in an NCAA regional elimination game Sunday, ending the Gators’ run of four straight trips to the College World Series.

Florida had cut a seven-run deficit to one when Burl Carraway finished his sixth save by getting Jacob Young on a groundout to second with the tying run at third base.

The Patriots (43-19) were set to face host Texas Tech later Sunday in their fifth straight trip to the final round of a regional. Dallas Baptist lost the previous four, including in Lubbock three years ago.

Glowenke’s three-run shot gave the Patriots a 9-2 lead after solo homers from Bryce Ball and Andres Sosa earlier in the inning. Luke Bandy had a two-run single, Augie Isaacson hit an RBI double and Evan Sandmann had a sacrifice fly.

Wil Dalton connected on a two-run homer in a four-run fifth for the Gators (34-25), who were away from home in a regional for the first time since getting swept in Bloomington, Indiana, in 2013. Florida went 1-2 in this road regional.

Jimmy Fouse (6-0) allowed seven hits and six runs in five innings. Nick Pogue (1-1) gave up six hits and six runs in 3 2/3 innings before reliever Nolan Crisp allowed all five hitters he faced to reach base. Glowenke’s sixth homer came against Crisp.

