Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dan Hughes set to resume coaching Seattle Storm

June 19, 2019 6:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Storm coach Dan Hughes is back as the head coach of the team after stepping away for the first month of the season because of cancer.

Hughes first game will be Friday against Los Angeles. Seattle plays eight of its next nine games at home.

The 64-year-old veteran coach shared his cancer diagnosis before the season began and underwent successful surgery to remove a carcinoid tumor in his digestive tract on May 14. The procedure was performed by Dr. Amir Bastawrous at the Swedish First Hill Campus in Seattle.

The Storm went 5-4 in his absence with assistant Gary Kloppenburg acting as the head coach.

Advertisement

Seattle was missing reigning MVP Breanna Stewart, who is out for the season after rupturing her Achilles tendon while playing for the Russian club Dynamo Kursk in the EuroLeague Women championship game in Hungary. The Storm also have been playing without Sue Bird, who underwent knee surgery last month and is out indefinitely.

___

Follow Doug Feinberg on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/dougfeinberg

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|18 Technology, Systems and Ships 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard soldiers returned home on Father's Day

Today in History

1782: Congress adopts the Great Seal of the United States

Get our daily newsletter.