The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Day after girl struck by foul, Dodgers studying more netting

June 24, 2019 8:19 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers say they’re studying how to improve the protective netting after a young girl was hit in the head by a liner from slugger Cody Bellinger.

The fan was hit Sunday and taken to a hospital for precautionary tests. On Monday, the team said in a statement that it began looking last offseason into how the netting at Dodger Stadium could be reconfigured.

The team said it will put the recommended changes into effect and extend the netting. The Dodgers provided no timeline or details on possible changes.

The girl was sitting four rows from the field along the first-base line, just beyond the netting that extends to the end of the visiting dugout. The Dodgers didn’t identify the girl, who was alert and answering questions after the incident in the first inning.

The team had no update on her Monday.

A woman died last August after being struck in the head by a foul ball at Dodger Stadium.

Beginning last season, all 30 MLB teams extended their protective netting to at least the far ends of the dugouts after several fans were injured by foul balls in 2017.

Earlier this month, a female fan attending a Chicago White Sox game was struck by a ball off the bat of Eloy Jimènez. She was treated at a hospital and released. The White Sox then said they will extend protective netting all the way to the foul poles at their ballpark.

In May, a liner by Albert Almora Jr. of the Chicago Cubs struck a young girl in Houston in May. Both she and the woman in Chicago were sitting in the stands beyond the dugout on the third base side.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week he did not expect teams to make changes to the netting at ballparks this season, but that he expected conversations to continue about whether netting should be extended.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

