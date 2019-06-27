Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stricker, Tom shared US Senior Open lead at Notre Dame

June 27, 2019 8:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Steve Stricker made his U.S. Senior Open debut Thursday with an eagle on the 17th hole for an 8-under 62 to share the lead with defending champion David Toms on a soft Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame.

Toms set a U.S. Senior Open record with 10 birdies, finishing with four in a row for a 29 on the back nine.

Stricker, coming off a playoff loss last week in the American Family Insurance Championship, played in the afternoon and rolled in a 35-foot putt for eagle on the par-5 17th hole. He narrowly missed a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole.

Jerry Kelly, who won on the PGA Tour Champions event last week, and Kirk Triplett were at 64, one shot ahead of a group that included Vijay Singh.

Advertisement

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.