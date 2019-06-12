Listen Live Sports

Denmark taps Hjulmand as new coach after Hareide

June 12, 2019 7:47 am
 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Danish soccer union says Kasper Hjulmand will take over as coach of the country’s national team after next year’s European Championship.

The DBU says the 47-year-old Hjulmand signed a four-year contract starting in 2020 to replace Age Hareide, a Norwegian who has been Denmark coach since 2015.

Hjulmand has formerly coached German club Mainz 05 and Danish team FC Nordsjaelland.

Under Hareide, Denmark qualified to 2018 World Cup in Russia and reached the second round. The Danes are currently trying to qualify for Euro 2020.

Acting DBU CEO Kenneth Reeh says “we want to have the replacements ready in good time.”

