The Associated Press
 
Detroit’s Gardenhire ejected for 5th time this season

June 15, 2019 8:01 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire has been ejected in the sixth inning of Saturday’s game against Cleveland.

Detroit was trailing 3-0 when Gardenhire was tossed for the fifth time this season. It wasn’t entirely clear what brought on the ejection, but immediately beforehand, Tigers pitcher Nick Ramirez appeared to stop his delivery as if time had been called.

Gardenhire was ejected, then came out and argued with plate umpire Manny Gonzalez. He then gave the ground around home plate a sweeping kick before leaving the field.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

