Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Devils sign Jesper Boqvist of Sweden to entry-level contract

June 10, 2019 3:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have signed Swedish forward Jesper Boqvist to a three-year, entry-level contract.

General manager Ray Shero on Monday announced the signing of the 36th pick overall in the 2017 NHL draft.

Boqvist spent the last two seasons in the Swedish Hockey League, scoring 13 goals and 22 assists in 51 games last season. The 20-year-old ranked in the top 20 in the league in goals, the top 16 in assists and tied for second in points by players under the age of 21.

His younger brother, Adam, was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks with the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NHL draft.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 SolarWinds Tech Day | Washington, DC
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit Reception with...
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Specialized Marine dog retires after nine years of service

Today in History

1963: JFK faces down Alabama Governor George Wallace

Get our daily newsletter.