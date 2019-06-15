Diamondbacks 10, Nationals 3

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte cf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.280
|Vargas 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Peralta lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Jones rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Escobar 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.293
|Ahmed ss
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.265
|Clarke p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Dyson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Cron 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.237
|a-Locastro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|40
|10
|15
|10
|4
|7
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Eaton rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.271
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.289
|Adams 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Dozier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Strasburg p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.097
|d-Taylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Rosenthal p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|0
|10
|Arizona
|221
|100
|031—10
|15
|0
|Washington
|300
|000
|000—
|3
|10
|1
a-grounded out for Cron in the 6th. b-struck out for Rosenthal in the 7th. c-walked for McFarland in the 9th. d-grounded out for Strasburg in the 9th.
E_Turner (7). LOB_Arizona 8, Washington 7. 2B_Vargas (5), Peralta (20), Ahmed (20), Dozier (10). 3B_Ahmed (2), Turner (3). HR_Marte (18), off Strasburg; Jones (13), off Strasburg; Walker (12), off Strasburg; Marte (19), off Strasburg; Cron (3), off Barraclough; Soto (11), off Clarke; Adams (7), off Clarke. RBIs_Marte 2 (49), Peralta (37), Jones (39), Walker (27), Ahmed (28), C.Kelly 2 (23), Cron 2 (10), Eaton (18), Soto (41), Adams (20). SF_C.Kelly, Eaton.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Vargas, Peralta 2, Clarke 2); Washington 3 (Turner, Adams, Robles). RISP_Arizona 5 for 10; Washington 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Marte, C.Kelly, Taylor. GIDP_Cron.
DP_Washington 2 (Rendon, Dozier), (Turner, Dozier, Adams).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez, H, 7
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.33
|McFarland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|5.31
|Clarke
|4
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|0
|6
|97
|5.34
|Chafin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3.22
|Hirano, W, 3-3
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|4.62
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strasburg, L, 7-4
|5
|9
|6
|6
|1
|5
|95
|3.75
|Guerra
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|3.08
|Sipp
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.72
|Barraclough
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|29
|6.39
|Rosenthal
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|25
|19.50
Inherited runners-scored_Lopez 1-0, Chafin 1-0, Sipp 2-1. WP_Barraclough.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Sean Barber; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:30. A_38,044 (41,313).
