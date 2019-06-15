Diamondbacks 10, Nationals 3

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Marte cf 4 3 2 2 1 0 .280 Vargas 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .252 Peralta lf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .289 Jones rf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .277 Escobar 3b 4 2 1 0 1 2 .293 Ahmed ss 5 2 4 1 0 1 .277 C.Kelly c 3 0 1 2 1 1 .265 Clarke p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Walker 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .252 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Dyson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .263 Cron 1b 2 1 1 2 0 0 .237 a-Locastro ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 40 10 15 10 4 7

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 5 1 3 0 0 0 .298 Eaton rf 3 0 0 1 0 2 .271 Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .314 Soto lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .289 Adams 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .252 Dozier 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .228 Gomes c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .230 Robles cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Strasburg p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .097 d-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Rosenthal p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 36 3 10 3 0 10

Arizona 221 100 031—10 15 0 Washington 300 000 000— 3 10 1

a-grounded out for Cron in the 6th. b-struck out for Rosenthal in the 7th. c-walked for McFarland in the 9th. d-grounded out for Strasburg in the 9th.

E_Turner (7). LOB_Arizona 8, Washington 7. 2B_Vargas (5), Peralta (20), Ahmed (20), Dozier (10). 3B_Ahmed (2), Turner (3). HR_Marte (18), off Strasburg; Jones (13), off Strasburg; Walker (12), off Strasburg; Marte (19), off Strasburg; Cron (3), off Barraclough; Soto (11), off Clarke; Adams (7), off Clarke. RBIs_Marte 2 (49), Peralta (37), Jones (39), Walker (27), Ahmed (28), C.Kelly 2 (23), Cron 2 (10), Eaton (18), Soto (41), Adams (20). SF_C.Kelly, Eaton.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Vargas, Peralta 2, Clarke 2); Washington 3 (Turner, Adams, Robles). RISP_Arizona 5 for 10; Washington 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Marte, C.Kelly, Taylor. GIDP_Cron.

DP_Washington 2 (Rendon, Dozier), (Turner, Dozier, Adams).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lopez, H, 7 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.33 McFarland 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 5.31 Clarke 4 2-3 7 3 3 0 6 97 5.34 Chafin 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 3.22 Hirano, W, 3-3 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 23 4.62 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Strasburg, L, 7-4 5 9 6 6 1 5 95 3.75 Guerra 2 1 0 0 0 2 35 3.08 Sipp 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 4.72 Barraclough 1-3 3 3 3 1 0 29 6.39 Rosenthal 1 1 1 1 2 0 25 19.50

Inherited runners-scored_Lopez 1-0, Chafin 1-0, Sipp 2-1. WP_Barraclough.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Sean Barber; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:30. A_38,044 (41,313).

