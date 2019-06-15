Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Diamondbacks 10, Nationals 3

June 15, 2019 7:52 pm
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Marte cf 4 3 2 2 1 0 .280
Vargas 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .252
Peralta lf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .289
Jones rf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .277
Escobar 3b 4 2 1 0 1 2 .293
Ahmed ss 5 2 4 1 0 1 .277
C.Kelly c 3 0 1 2 1 1 .265
Clarke p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Walker 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .252
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Dyson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .263
Cron 1b 2 1 1 2 0 0 .237
a-Locastro ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 40 10 15 10 4 7
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 5 1 3 0 0 0 .298
Eaton rf 3 0 0 1 0 2 .271
Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .314
Soto lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .289
Adams 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .252
Dozier 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .228
Gomes c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .230
Robles cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Strasburg p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .097
d-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Rosenthal p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 3 10 3 0 10
Arizona 221 100 031—10 15 0
Washington 300 000 000— 3 10 1

a-grounded out for Cron in the 6th. b-struck out for Rosenthal in the 7th. c-walked for McFarland in the 9th. d-grounded out for Strasburg in the 9th.

E_Turner (7). LOB_Arizona 8, Washington 7. 2B_Vargas (5), Peralta (20), Ahmed (20), Dozier (10). 3B_Ahmed (2), Turner (3). HR_Marte (18), off Strasburg; Jones (13), off Strasburg; Walker (12), off Strasburg; Marte (19), off Strasburg; Cron (3), off Barraclough; Soto (11), off Clarke; Adams (7), off Clarke. RBIs_Marte 2 (49), Peralta (37), Jones (39), Walker (27), Ahmed (28), C.Kelly 2 (23), Cron 2 (10), Eaton (18), Soto (41), Adams (20). SF_C.Kelly, Eaton.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Vargas, Peralta 2, Clarke 2); Washington 3 (Turner, Adams, Robles). RISP_Arizona 5 for 10; Washington 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Marte, C.Kelly, Taylor. GIDP_Cron.

DP_Washington 2 (Rendon, Dozier), (Turner, Dozier, Adams).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez, H, 7 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.33
McFarland 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 5.31
Clarke 4 2-3 7 3 3 0 6 97 5.34
Chafin 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 3.22
Hirano, W, 3-3 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 23 4.62
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Strasburg, L, 7-4 5 9 6 6 1 5 95 3.75
Guerra 2 1 0 0 0 2 35 3.08
Sipp 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 4.72
Barraclough 1-3 3 3 3 1 0 29 6.39
Rosenthal 1 1 1 1 2 0 25 19.50

Inherited runners-scored_Lopez 1-0, Chafin 1-0, Sipp 2-1. WP_Barraclough.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Sean Barber; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:30. A_38,044 (41,313).

