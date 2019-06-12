Diamondbacks 2, Phillies 0

|Arizona
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|K.Marte cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Prlta lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bruce lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jones rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ralmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Wlker 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Kingery cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|N.Wllms rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kelly p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Eflin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hrper ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Hllnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vlsquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|Arizona
|000
|020
|000—2
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000—0
DP_Philadelphia 2. LOB_Arizona 3, Philadelphia 3. 2B_K.Marte (14), N.Williams (4). SF_Ahmed (6).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Kelly W,7-6
|7
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Chafin H,8
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holland S,10-11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|Eflin L,6-6
|8
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|Velasquez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.
T_2:16. A_29,047 (43,647).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.