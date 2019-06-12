Diamondbacks 2, Phillies 0

Arizona Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi K.Marte cf 4 0 2 0 C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 0 0 I.Vrgas 2b 4 0 0 0 Segura ss 4 0 0 0 D.Prlta lf 3 0 1 0 Bruce lf 4 0 0 0 A.Jones rf 4 1 1 0 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 E.Escbr 3b 4 1 1 0 Ralmuto c 3 0 1 0 C.Wlker 1b 3 0 1 1 Kingery cf 3 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 2 0 0 1 N.Wllms rf 3 0 2 0 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 M.Kelly p 3 0 0 0 Eflin p 2 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 B.Hrper ph 1 0 0 0 G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 Vlsquez p 0 0 0 0 Totals 30 2 6 2 Totals 30 0 3 0

Arizona 000 020 000—2 Philadelphia 000 000 000—0

DP_Philadelphia 2. LOB_Arizona 3, Philadelphia 3. 2B_K.Marte (14), N.Williams (4). SF_Ahmed (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Arizona Kelly W,7-6 7 2-3 3 0 0 0 5 Chafin H,8 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Holland S,10-11 1 0 0 0 0 1 Philadelphia Eflin L,6-6 8 5 2 2 1 9 Velasquez 1 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_2:16. A_29,047 (43,647).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.