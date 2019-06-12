Diamondbacks 2, Phillies 0

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Vargas 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.298
|Jones rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Ahmed ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|M.Kelly p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|1
|9
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Bruce lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Kingery cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.315
|Williams rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Eflin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.136
|a-Harper ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Velasquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|Arizona
|000
|020
|000—2
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
a-lined out for Eflin in the 8th.
LOB_Arizona 3, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Marte (14), Williams (4). RBIs_Walker (26), Ahmed (26). SF_Ahmed.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Jones); Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez). RISP_Arizona 1 for 3; Philadelphia 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Vargas. GIDP_Vargas, C.Kelly.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez, Segura, Hoskins), (Segura, Hernandez, Hoskins).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly, W, 7-6
|7
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|93
|3.73
|Chafin, H, 8
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.27
|Holland, S, 10-11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.99
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, L, 6-6
|8
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|82
|2.81
|Velasquez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.12
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.
T_2:16. A_29,047 (43,647).
