Diamondbacks 2, Phillies 0

June 12, 2019 9:39 pm
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Marte cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .284
Vargas 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Peralta lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .298
Jones rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .274
Escobar 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .295
Walker 1b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .252
Ahmed ss 2 0 0 1 0 0 .267
C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .258
M.Kelly p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 2 6 2 1 9
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .284
Bruce lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Realmuto c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .278
Kingery cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .315
Williams rf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .187
Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .206
Eflin p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .136
a-Harper ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Velasquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Totals 30 0 3 0 0 6
Arizona 000 020 000—2 6 0
Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 3 0

a-lined out for Eflin in the 8th.

LOB_Arizona 3, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Marte (14), Williams (4). RBIs_Walker (26), Ahmed (26). SF_Ahmed.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Jones); Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez). RISP_Arizona 1 for 3; Philadelphia 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Vargas. GIDP_Vargas, C.Kelly.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez, Segura, Hoskins), (Segura, Hernandez, Hoskins).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Kelly, W, 7-6 7 2-3 3 0 0 0 5 93 3.73
Chafin, H, 8 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.27
Holland, S, 10-11 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.99
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin, L, 6-6 8 5 2 2 1 9 82 2.81
Velasquez 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 4.12

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_2:16. A_29,047 (43,647).

