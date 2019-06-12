Diamondbacks 2, Phillies 0

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Marte cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .284 Vargas 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Peralta lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .298 Jones rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .274 Escobar 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .295 Walker 1b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .252 Ahmed ss 2 0 0 1 0 0 .267 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .258 M.Kelly p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 30 2 6 2 1 9

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .284 Bruce lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Realmuto c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .278 Kingery cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .315 Williams rf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .187 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .206 Eflin p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .136 a-Harper ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Velasquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Totals 30 0 3 0 0 6

Arizona 000 020 000—2 6 0 Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 3 0

a-lined out for Eflin in the 8th.

LOB_Arizona 3, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Marte (14), Williams (4). RBIs_Walker (26), Ahmed (26). SF_Ahmed.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Jones); Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez). RISP_Arizona 1 for 3; Philadelphia 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Vargas. GIDP_Vargas, C.Kelly.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez, Segura, Hoskins), (Segura, Hernandez, Hoskins).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA M.Kelly, W, 7-6 7 2-3 3 0 0 0 5 93 3.73 Chafin, H, 8 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.27 Holland, S, 10-11 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.99 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin, L, 6-6 8 5 2 2 1 9 82 2.81 Velasquez 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 4.12

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_2:16. A_29,047 (43,647).

