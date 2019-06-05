Diamondbacks 3, Dodgers 2, 11 innings,

Los Angeles Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Pderson lf 5 0 0 0 J.Dyson cf 5 1 2 1 Muncy 1b 5 0 1 0 E.Escbr 3b 5 1 1 0 J.Trner 3b 4 0 0 0 K.Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 Bllnger rf 5 0 1 0 D.Prlta lf 5 0 2 2 C.Sager ss 5 0 2 0 C.Wlker 1b 4 0 0 0 C.Tylor 2b 5 0 0 0 A.Avila c 3 0 0 0 Verdugo cf 3 1 0 0 Ahmed ss 2 0 0 0 Will.Sm c 3 1 1 2 Lcastro rf 3 1 0 0 Maeda p 2 0 1 0 Dplnter p 1 0 0 0 J.Urias p 1 0 1 0 K.Cron ph 1 0 0 0 P.Baez p 0 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Freese ph 1 0 0 0 Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0 Strplng p 0 0 0 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 Alxnder p 0 0 0 0 C.Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 Andrese p 0 0 0 0 I.Vrgas ph 1 0 0 0 Godley p 0 0 0 0 Totals 39 2 7 2 Totals 35 3 5 3

Los Angeles 002 000 000 00—2 Arizona 000 100 010 01—3

DP_Arizona 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Arizona 7. 2B_C.Seager (18), J.Dyson (3), D.Peralta (17). 3B_E.Escobar (5). HR_Will.Smith (2). SB_Ahmed (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Maeda 5 2 1 1 1 7 Urias H,1 2 0 0 0 0 3 Baez BS,1 1 1 1 1 0 0 Stripling 2 0 0 0 2 1 Alexander L,3-2 0 2 1 1 1 0 Arizona Duplantier 5 3 2 2 1 7 Chafin 1 1 0 0 0 1 Lopez 1 1 0 0 1 0 Hirano 1 1 0 0 1 0 Holland 1 0 0 0 0 0 Andriese 1 1 0 0 0 0 Godley W,2-4 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Baez (Locastro). WP_Stripling.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:27. A_22,753 (48,519).

