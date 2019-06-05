Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Diamondbacks 3, Dodgers 2, 11 innings,

June 5, 2019 7:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pderson lf 5 0 0 0 J.Dyson cf 5 1 2 1
Muncy 1b 5 0 1 0 E.Escbr 3b 5 1 1 0
J.Trner 3b 4 0 0 0 K.Marte 2b 4 0 0 0
Bllnger rf 5 0 1 0 D.Prlta lf 5 0 2 2
C.Sager ss 5 0 2 0 C.Wlker 1b 4 0 0 0
C.Tylor 2b 5 0 0 0 A.Avila c 3 0 0 0
Verdugo cf 3 1 0 0 Ahmed ss 2 0 0 0
Will.Sm c 3 1 1 2 Lcastro rf 3 1 0 0
Maeda p 2 0 1 0 Dplnter p 1 0 0 0
J.Urias p 1 0 1 0 K.Cron ph 1 0 0 0
P.Baez p 0 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0
Freese ph 1 0 0 0 Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0
Strplng p 0 0 0 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0
Alxnder p 0 0 0 0 C.Kelly ph 1 0 0 0
G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0
Andrese p 0 0 0 0
I.Vrgas ph 1 0 0 0
Godley p 0 0 0 0
Totals 39 2 7 2 Totals 35 3 5 3
Los Angeles 002 000 000 00—2
Arizona 000 100 010 01—3

DP_Arizona 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Arizona 7. 2B_C.Seager (18), J.Dyson (3), D.Peralta (17). 3B_E.Escobar (5). HR_Will.Smith (2). SB_Ahmed (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Maeda 5 2 1 1 1 7
Urias H,1 2 0 0 0 0 3
Baez BS,1 1 1 1 1 0 0
Stripling 2 0 0 0 2 1
Alexander L,3-2 0 2 1 1 1 0
Arizona
Duplantier 5 3 2 2 1 7
Chafin 1 1 0 0 0 1
Lopez 1 1 0 0 1 0
Hirano 1 1 0 0 1 0
Holland 1 0 0 0 0 0
Andriese 1 1 0 0 0 0
Godley W,2-4 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Baez (Locastro). WP_Stripling.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Marvin Hudson.

Advertisement

T_3:27. A_22,753 (48,519).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 DC CloudWeek
6|5 3rd International Cancer Conference and...
6|5 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.