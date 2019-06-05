Listen Live Sports

Diamondbacks 3, Dodgers 2

June 5, 2019 7:19 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .262
Muncy 1b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .272
Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .303
Bellinger rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .370
Seager ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .253
Taylor 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Verdugo cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .300
Smith c 3 1 1 2 1 0 .286
Maeda p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Urias p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Freese ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .298
Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 39 2 7 2 3 9
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dyson cf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .264
Escobar 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .281
Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .271
Peralta lf 5 0 2 2 0 1 .300
Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253
Avila c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .208
Ahmed ss 2 0 0 0 2 0 .265
Locastro rf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .255
Duplantier p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Cron ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Godley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Totals 35 3 5 3 4 11
Los Angeles 002 000 000 00—2 7 0
Arizona 000 100 010 01—3 5 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-lined out for Duplantier in the 5th. b-grounded out for Hirano in the 8th. c-flied out for Baez in the 9th. d-struck out for Andriese in the 10th.

LOB_Los Angeles 7, Arizona 7. 2B_Seager (18), Dyson (3), Peralta (17). 3B_Escobar (5). HR_Smith (2), off Duplantier. RBIs_Smith 2 (3), Dyson (13), Peralta 2 (32). SB_Ahmed (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Pederson, Taylor 2); Arizona 4 (Dyson, Escobar, Walker, Cron). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 3; Arizona 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Escobar, Locastro, Kelly. GIDP_Turner.

DP_Arizona 1 (Escobar, Marte, Walker).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Maeda 5 2 1 1 1 7 70 3.48
Urias, H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 3 29 3.57
Baez, BS, 1-1 1 1 1 1 0 0 21 3.29
Stripling 2 0 0 0 2 1 30 3.20
Alexander, L, 3-2 0 2 1 1 1 0 4 3.63
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Duplantier 5 3 2 2 1 7 71 3.27
Chafin 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.10
Lopez 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 1.46
Hirano 1 1 0 0 1 0 21 5.24
Holland 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.31
Andriese 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 4.36
Godley, W, 2-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 6.66

HBP_Baez (Locastro). WP_Stripling.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:27. A_22,753 (48,519).

