Diamondbacks 3, Dodgers 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .262 Muncy 1b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .272 Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .303 Bellinger rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .370 Seager ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .253 Taylor 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Verdugo cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .300 Smith c 3 1 1 2 1 0 .286 Maeda p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Urias p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Freese ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .298 Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100 Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 39 2 7 2 3 9

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dyson cf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .264 Escobar 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .281 Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .271 Peralta lf 5 0 2 2 0 1 .300 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253 Avila c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .208 Ahmed ss 2 0 0 0 2 0 .265 Locastro rf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .255 Duplantier p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Cron ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Godley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Totals 35 3 5 3 4 11

Los Angeles 002 000 000 00—2 7 0 Arizona 000 100 010 01—3 5 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-lined out for Duplantier in the 5th. b-grounded out for Hirano in the 8th. c-flied out for Baez in the 9th. d-struck out for Andriese in the 10th.

LOB_Los Angeles 7, Arizona 7. 2B_Seager (18), Dyson (3), Peralta (17). 3B_Escobar (5). HR_Smith (2), off Duplantier. RBIs_Smith 2 (3), Dyson (13), Peralta 2 (32). SB_Ahmed (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Pederson, Taylor 2); Arizona 4 (Dyson, Escobar, Walker, Cron). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 3; Arizona 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Escobar, Locastro, Kelly. GIDP_Turner.

DP_Arizona 1 (Escobar, Marte, Walker).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Maeda 5 2 1 1 1 7 70 3.48 Urias, H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 3 29 3.57 Baez, BS, 1-1 1 1 1 1 0 0 21 3.29 Stripling 2 0 0 0 2 1 30 3.20 Alexander, L, 3-2 0 2 1 1 1 0 4 3.63 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Duplantier 5 3 2 2 1 7 71 3.27 Chafin 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.10 Lopez 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 1.46 Hirano 1 1 0 0 1 0 21 5.24 Holland 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.31 Andriese 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 4.36 Godley, W, 2-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 6.66

HBP_Baez (Locastro). WP_Stripling.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:27. A_22,753 (48,519).

