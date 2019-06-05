Diamondbacks 3, Dodgers 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Muncy 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.272
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.303
|Bellinger rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.370
|Seager ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Taylor 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Verdugo cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Smith c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.286
|Maeda p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Urias p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Freese ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Stripling p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|39
|2
|7
|2
|3
|9
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dyson cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.264
|Escobar 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Peralta lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.300
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Avila c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.208
|Ahmed ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.265
|Locastro rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Duplantier p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Cron ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Kelly ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Vargas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Godley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Totals
|35
|3
|5
|3
|4
|11
|Los Angeles
|002
|000
|000
|00—2
|7
|0
|Arizona
|000
|100
|010
|01—3
|5
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-lined out for Duplantier in the 5th. b-grounded out for Hirano in the 8th. c-flied out for Baez in the 9th. d-struck out for Andriese in the 10th.
LOB_Los Angeles 7, Arizona 7. 2B_Seager (18), Dyson (3), Peralta (17). 3B_Escobar (5). HR_Smith (2), off Duplantier. RBIs_Smith 2 (3), Dyson (13), Peralta 2 (32). SB_Ahmed (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Pederson, Taylor 2); Arizona 4 (Dyson, Escobar, Walker, Cron). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 3; Arizona 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Escobar, Locastro, Kelly. GIDP_Turner.
DP_Arizona 1 (Escobar, Marte, Walker).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|7
|70
|3.48
|Urias, H, 1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|29
|3.57
|Baez, BS, 1-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|3.29
|Stripling
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|30
|3.20
|Alexander, L, 3-2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3.63
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Duplantier
|5
|3
|2
|2
|1
|7
|71
|3.27
|Chafin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.10
|Lopez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|1.46
|Hirano
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|5.24
|Holland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.31
|Andriese
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.36
|Godley, W, 2-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|6.66
HBP_Baez (Locastro). WP_Stripling.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:27. A_22,753 (48,519).
