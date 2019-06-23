Listen Live Sports

Diamondbacks 3, Giants 2, 10 innings,

June 23, 2019 7:39 pm
 
< a min read
San Francisco Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Panik 2b 3 0 1 0 Lcastro cf 5 0 2 2
Ystrzms rf 4 0 0 0 I.Vrgas 2b 4 0 0 0
Lngoria 3b 4 1 1 0 D.Prlta lf 4 0 0 0
Belt 1b 4 0 1 0 A.Jones rf 4 1 0 0
Vogt c 4 0 0 1 E.Escbr 3b 4 0 2 0
Pillar cf 4 1 1 1 C.Wlker 1b 4 0 3 1
A.Dckrs lf 3 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 1 0 0
B.Crwfr ss 4 0 0 0 Joseph c 1 1 0 0
S.Andrs p 3 0 0 0 Leyba ph 1 0 0 0
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0
S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0
Sndoval ph 1 0 0 0 Andrese p 0 0 0 0
Mlancon p 0 0 0 0 J.Dyson ph 0 0 0 0
M.Kelly p 1 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 2 4 2 Totals 33 3 7 3
San Francisco 000 100 100 0—2
Arizona 001 100 000 1—3

DP_San Francisco 1. LOB_San Francisco 4, Arizona 6. 2B_Panik (13), Belt (14), C.Walker (19). HR_Pillar (10). S_M.Kelly (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
S.Anderson 6 5 2 2 1 2
Moronta 2 0 0 0 0 1
S.Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Melancon L,3-2 1-3 2 1 1 2 0
Arizona
M.Kelly 6 4 2 2 2 9
Chafin 1 0 0 0 0 1
Y.Lopez 1 0 0 0 0 1
G.Holland 1 0 0 0 0 0
Andriese W,4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1

M.Kelly pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

S.Anderson pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

WP_S.Anderson, Melancon.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:13. A_25,071 (48,519).

Get our daily newsletter.