Diamondbacks 3, Giants 2, 10 innings,

|San Francisco
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Panik 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lcastro cf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Ystrzms rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|D.Prlta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Jones rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|E.Escbr 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|C.Wlker 1b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|A.Dckrs lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|B.Crwfr ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Joseph c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|S.Andrs p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Leyba ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Hllnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sndoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Andrese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mlancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Dyson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Kelly p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|100
|0—2
|Arizona
|001
|100
|000
|1—3
DP_San Francisco 1. LOB_San Francisco 4, Arizona 6. 2B_Panik (13), Belt (14), C.Walker (19). HR_Pillar (10). S_M.Kelly (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|S.Anderson
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Moronta
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S.Dyson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Melancon L,3-2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Arizona
|M.Kelly
|6
|4
|2
|2
|2
|9
|Chafin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Y.Lopez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G.Holland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andriese W,4-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
M.Kelly pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
S.Anderson pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
WP_S.Anderson, Melancon.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_3:13. A_25,071 (48,519).
