Diamondbacks 3, Giants 2

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Panik 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .233 Yastrzemski rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Longoria 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .229 Belt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .230 Vogt c 4 0 0 1 0 1 .247 Pillar cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .242 Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .258 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Anderson p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .167 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 34 2 4 2 2 12

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Locastro cf 5 0 2 2 0 0 .244 Vargas 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .290 Jones rf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .272 Escobar 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .282 Walker 1b 4 0 3 1 0 1 .265 Ahmed ss 4 1 0 0 0 0 .260 Joseph c 1 1 0 0 1 0 .125 a-Leyba ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500 Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — G.Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-J.Dyson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .251 M.Kelly p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — C.Kelly c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .264 Totals 33 3 7 3 3 4

San Francisco 000 100 100 0—2 4 0 Arizona 001 100 000 1—3 7 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Joseph in the 7th. b-grounded out for S.Dyson in the 10th. c-walked for Andriese in the 10th.

LOB_San Francisco 4, Arizona 6. 2B_Panik (13), Belt (14), Walker (19). HR_Pillar (10), off M.Kelly. RBIs_Vogt (9), Pillar (38), Locastro 2 (9), Walker (31). S_M.Kelly.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Belt, Crawford); Arizona 1 (Leyba). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 6; Arizona 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Vogt. LIDP_Ahmed.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Belt).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 6 5 2 2 1 2 93 3.94 Moronta 2 0 0 0 0 1 18 2.67 S.Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.75 Melancon, L, 3-2 1-3 2 1 1 2 0 22 3.41 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA M.Kelly 6 4 2 2 2 9 98 3.93 Chafin 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 3.20 Lopez 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.20 G.Holland 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.19 Andriese, W, 4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.99

M.Kelly pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Anderson pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Moronta 2-0. WP_Anderson, Melancon.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:13. A_25,071 (48,519).

