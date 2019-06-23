Diamondbacks 3, Giants 2

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Panik 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Anderson p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|S.Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|34
|2
|4
|2
|2
|12
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Locastro cf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.244
|Vargas 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Jones rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Joseph c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.125
|a-Leyba ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|G.Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-J.Dyson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|M.Kelly p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|C.Kelly c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|3
|4
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|100
|0—2
|4
|0
|Arizona
|001
|100
|000
|1—3
|7
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Joseph in the 7th. b-grounded out for S.Dyson in the 10th. c-walked for Andriese in the 10th.
LOB_San Francisco 4, Arizona 6. 2B_Panik (13), Belt (14), Walker (19). HR_Pillar (10), off M.Kelly. RBIs_Vogt (9), Pillar (38), Locastro 2 (9), Walker (31). S_M.Kelly.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Belt, Crawford); Arizona 1 (Leyba). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 6; Arizona 3 for 6.
Runners moved up_Vogt. LIDP_Ahmed.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Belt).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|93
|3.94
|Moronta
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.67
|S.Dyson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.75
|Melancon, L, 3-2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|22
|3.41
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly
|6
|4
|2
|2
|2
|9
|98
|3.93
|Chafin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.20
|Lopez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.20
|G.Holland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.19
|Andriese, W, 4-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.99
M.Kelly pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Anderson pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Moronta 2-0. WP_Anderson, Melancon.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_3:13. A_25,071 (48,519).
