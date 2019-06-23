Listen Live Sports

Diamondbacks 3, Giants 2

June 23, 2019 7:40 pm
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Panik 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .233
Yastrzemski rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244
Longoria 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .229
Belt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .230
Vogt c 4 0 0 1 0 1 .247
Pillar cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .242
Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .258
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Anderson p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .167
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 2 4 2 2 12
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Locastro cf 5 0 2 2 0 0 .244
Vargas 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .290
Jones rf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .272
Escobar 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .282
Walker 1b 4 0 3 1 0 1 .265
Ahmed ss 4 1 0 0 0 0 .260
Joseph c 1 1 0 0 1 0 .125
a-Leyba ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500
Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
G.Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-J.Dyson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .251
M.Kelly p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .264
Totals 33 3 7 3 3 4
San Francisco 000 100 100 0—2 4 0
Arizona 001 100 000 1—3 7 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Joseph in the 7th. b-grounded out for S.Dyson in the 10th. c-walked for Andriese in the 10th.

LOB_San Francisco 4, Arizona 6. 2B_Panik (13), Belt (14), Walker (19). HR_Pillar (10), off M.Kelly. RBIs_Vogt (9), Pillar (38), Locastro 2 (9), Walker (31). S_M.Kelly.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Belt, Crawford); Arizona 1 (Leyba). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 6; Arizona 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Vogt. LIDP_Ahmed.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Belt).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson 6 5 2 2 1 2 93 3.94
Moronta 2 0 0 0 0 1 18 2.67
S.Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.75
Melancon, L, 3-2 1-3 2 1 1 2 0 22 3.41
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Kelly 6 4 2 2 2 9 98 3.93
Chafin 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 3.20
Lopez 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.20
G.Holland 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.19
Andriese, W, 4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.99

M.Kelly pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Anderson pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Moronta 2-0. WP_Anderson, Melancon.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:13. A_25,071 (48,519).

