Diamondbacks 5, Giants 1

June 28, 2019 12:45 am
 
Arizona San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Jones rf 5 0 0 0 Solano 2b 3 0 1 0
J.Dyson cf 4 0 0 0 Panik ph-2b 1 0 0 0
K.Marte 2b 3 1 2 0 Belt 1b 3 1 1 1
D.Prlta lf 3 0 2 0 D.Rdrig p 0 0 0 0
C.Wlker 1b 4 0 0 1 Austin lf 2 0 0 0
Lamb 3b 2 0 0 0 A.Dckrs ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 Posey c 3 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 4 0 0 0
Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0
Lcastro ph 1 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 3 0 1 0
G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 Ystrzms rf 3 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 3 2 1 1 Beede p 2 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 4 2 2 2 Moronta p 0 0 0 0
Young p 2 0 0 0 Gott p 0 0 0 0
E.Escbr 3b 2 0 1 1 Mlancon p 0 0 0 0
Sndoval ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 5 8 5 Totals 30 1 3 1
Arizona 000 110 201—5
San Francisco 000 100 000—1

DP_San Francisco 2. LOB_Arizona 5, San Francisco 5. 2B_K.Marte (18), D.Peralta (23), C.Kelly (14), B.Crawford (13). HR_Ahmed (7), C.Kelly (9), Belt (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Young W,1-0 5 3 1 1 1 5
Hirano H,6 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin H,11 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Y.Lopez H,9 1 0 0 0 0 0
G.Holland 1 0 0 0 1 0
San Francisco
Beede L,1-3 5 1-3 4 2 2 3 3
Moronta 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Gott 1 1 2 2 1 0
Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 0
D.Rodriguez 1 2 1 1 0 1

Young pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Young (Posey).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:42. A_30,790 (41,915).

