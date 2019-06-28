Diamondbacks 5, Giants 1

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jones rf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .262 J.Dyson cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Marte 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .320 Peralta lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .292 Walker 1b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .261 Lamb 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .190 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Locastro ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242 G.Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ahmed ss 3 2 1 1 1 1 .259 C.Kelly c 4 2 2 2 0 1 .270 Young p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Escobar 3b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .284 Totals 33 5 8 5 4 6

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Solano 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .298 c-Panik ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Belt 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .225 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Austin lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .198 a-Dickerson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .293 Posey c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Crawford ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .218 Yastrzemski rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .232 Beede p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .100 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Sandoval ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Totals 30 1 3 1 2 6

Arizona 000 110 201—5 8 0 San Francisco 000 100 000—1 3 0

a-flied out for Austin in the 6th. b-grounded out for Melancon in the 8th. c-lined out for Solano in the 8th. d-grounded out for Lopez in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 5, San Francisco 5. 2B_Marte (18), Peralta (23), C.Kelly (14), Crawford (13). HR_Ahmed (7), off Beede; C.Kelly (9), off Gott; Belt (10), off Young. RBIs_Walker (35), Ahmed (34), C.Kelly 2 (26), Escobar (63), Belt (31).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Lamb 2); San Francisco 3 (Longoria, Pillar, Beede). RISP_Arizona 1 for 5; San Francisco 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Walker, Posey 2, Longoria. GIDP_Peralta, Walker.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Beede, Solano, Belt), (Melancon, Crawford, Belt).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Young, W, 1-0 5 3 1 1 1 5 74 1.80 Hirano, H, 6 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 4.45 Chafin, H, 11 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.00 Lopez, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 1.12 G.Holland 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 2.08 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Beede, L, 1-3 5 1-3 4 2 2 3 3 84 6.45 Moronta 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 7 2.62 Gott 1 1 2 2 1 0 21 4.09 Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.48 Rodriguez 1 2 1 1 0 1 20 4.85

Young pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hirano 2-0, Moronta 2-0. HBP_Young (Posey).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:42. A_30,790 (41,915).

