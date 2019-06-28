Diamondbacks 5, Giants 1

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|J.Dyson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Marte 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.320
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Lamb 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.190
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Locastro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|G.Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ahmed ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.259
|C.Kelly c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.270
|Young p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Escobar 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|4
|6
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Solano 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|c-Panik ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Belt 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.225
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Austin lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|a-Dickerson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Posey c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Beede p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Sandoval ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|2
|6
|Arizona
|000
|110
|201—5
|8
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|000—1
|3
|0
a-flied out for Austin in the 6th. b-grounded out for Melancon in the 8th. c-lined out for Solano in the 8th. d-grounded out for Lopez in the 9th.
LOB_Arizona 5, San Francisco 5. 2B_Marte (18), Peralta (23), C.Kelly (14), Crawford (13). HR_Ahmed (7), off Beede; C.Kelly (9), off Gott; Belt (10), off Young. RBIs_Walker (35), Ahmed (34), C.Kelly 2 (26), Escobar (63), Belt (31).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Lamb 2); San Francisco 3 (Longoria, Pillar, Beede). RISP_Arizona 1 for 5; San Francisco 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Walker, Posey 2, Longoria. GIDP_Peralta, Walker.
DP_San Francisco 2 (Beede, Solano, Belt), (Melancon, Crawford, Belt).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Young, W, 1-0
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|74
|1.80
|Hirano, H, 6
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|4.45
|Chafin, H, 11
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.00
|Lopez, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.12
|G.Holland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|2.08
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Beede, L, 1-3
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|84
|6.45
|Moronta
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|2.62
|Gott
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|21
|4.09
|Melancon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.48
|Rodriguez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|4.85
Young pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Hirano 2-0, Moronta 2-0. HBP_Young (Posey).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_2:42. A_30,790 (41,915).
