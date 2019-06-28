Listen Live Sports

Diamondbacks 5, Giants 1

June 28, 2019 12:45 am
 
1 min read
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jones rf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .262
J.Dyson cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Marte 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .320
Peralta lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .292
Walker 1b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .261
Lamb 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .190
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Locastro ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242
G.Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 3 2 1 1 1 1 .259
C.Kelly c 4 2 2 2 0 1 .270
Young p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Escobar 3b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .284
Totals 33 5 8 5 4 6
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Solano 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .298
c-Panik ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Belt 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .225
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Austin lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .198
a-Dickerson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .293
Posey c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .230
Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Crawford ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .218
Yastrzemski rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .232
Beede p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .100
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Sandoval ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Totals 30 1 3 1 2 6
Arizona 000 110 201—5 8 0
San Francisco 000 100 000—1 3 0

a-flied out for Austin in the 6th. b-grounded out for Melancon in the 8th. c-lined out for Solano in the 8th. d-grounded out for Lopez in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 5, San Francisco 5. 2B_Marte (18), Peralta (23), C.Kelly (14), Crawford (13). HR_Ahmed (7), off Beede; C.Kelly (9), off Gott; Belt (10), off Young. RBIs_Walker (35), Ahmed (34), C.Kelly 2 (26), Escobar (63), Belt (31).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Lamb 2); San Francisco 3 (Longoria, Pillar, Beede). RISP_Arizona 1 for 5; San Francisco 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Walker, Posey 2, Longoria. GIDP_Peralta, Walker.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Beede, Solano, Belt), (Melancon, Crawford, Belt).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Young, W, 1-0 5 3 1 1 1 5 74 1.80
Hirano, H, 6 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 4.45
Chafin, H, 11 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.00
Lopez, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 1.12
G.Holland 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 2.08
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Beede, L, 1-3 5 1-3 4 2 2 3 3 84 6.45
Moronta 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 7 2.62
Gott 1 1 2 2 1 0 21 4.09
Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.48
Rodriguez 1 2 1 1 0 1 20 4.85

Young pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hirano 2-0, Moronta 2-0. HBP_Young (Posey).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:42. A_30,790 (41,915).

