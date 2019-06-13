Diamondbacks 5, Nationals 0

|Arizona
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Dyson cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|T.Trner ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|K.Marte 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Eaton rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Prlta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jones rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Wlker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Parra 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Avila c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|V.Rbles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fedde p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Greinke p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Tylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brdly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rsnthal p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kndrick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|Arizona
|210
|200
|000—5
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—0
DP_Arizona 1, Washington 2. LOB_Arizona 3, Washington 2. 2B_J.Dyson (4), Ahmed (19). HR_J.Dyson (5), A.Avila (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Greinke W,8-2
|7
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hirano
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bradley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Washington
|Fedde L,1-1
|6
|6
|5
|5
|3
|1
|Grace
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rosenthal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Greinke (Eaton).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:15. A_24,909 (41,313).
