Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Diamondbacks 5, Nationals 0

June 13, 2019 10:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Arizona Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Dyson cf 4 2 2 2 T.Trner ss 4 0 2 0
K.Marte 2b 3 1 0 0 Eaton rf 3 0 1 0
D.Prlta lf 3 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 3 0 0 0
A.Jones rf 3 0 1 1 J.Soto lf 3 0 0 0
E.Escbr 3b 4 0 1 1 Suzuki c 3 0 0 0
C.Wlker 1b 4 0 0 0 Parra 1b 3 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 4 1 1 0 B.Dzier 2b 3 0 0 0
A.Avila c 3 1 1 1 V.Rbles cf 3 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 1 0 0 0 Fedde p 1 0 0 0
Greinke p 3 0 1 0 M.Tylor ph 1 0 0 0
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0
A.Brdly p 0 0 0 0 Rsnthal p 0 0 0 0
Kndrick ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 5 7 5 Totals 28 0 3 0
Arizona 210 200 000—5
Washington 000 000 000—0

DP_Arizona 1, Washington 2. LOB_Arizona 3, Washington 2. 2B_J.Dyson (4), Ahmed (19). HR_J.Dyson (5), A.Avila (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Greinke W,8-2 7 1-3 2 0 0 0 3
Hirano 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Bradley 1 1 0 0 0 2
Washington
Fedde L,1-1 6 6 5 5 3 1
Grace 2 1 0 0 0 1
Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Greinke (Eaton).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.

Advertisement

T_2:15. A_24,909 (41,313).

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.