Diamondbacks 5, Nationals 0

Arizona Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Dyson cf 4 2 2 2 T.Trner ss 4 0 2 0 K.Marte 2b 3 1 0 0 Eaton rf 3 0 1 0 D.Prlta lf 3 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 3 0 0 0 A.Jones rf 3 0 1 1 J.Soto lf 3 0 0 0 E.Escbr 3b 4 0 1 1 Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 C.Wlker 1b 4 0 0 0 Parra 1b 3 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 1 1 0 B.Dzier 2b 3 0 0 0 A.Avila c 3 1 1 1 V.Rbles cf 3 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 1 0 0 0 Fedde p 1 0 0 0 Greinke p 3 0 1 0 M.Tylor ph 1 0 0 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0 A.Brdly p 0 0 0 0 Rsnthal p 0 0 0 0 Kndrick ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 32 5 7 5 Totals 28 0 3 0

Arizona 210 200 000—5 Washington 000 000 000—0

DP_Arizona 1, Washington 2. LOB_Arizona 3, Washington 2. 2B_J.Dyson (4), Ahmed (19). HR_J.Dyson (5), A.Avila (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Arizona Greinke W,8-2 7 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 Hirano 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Bradley 1 1 0 0 0 2 Washington Fedde L,1-1 6 6 5 5 3 1 Grace 2 1 0 0 0 1 Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Greinke (Eaton).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:15. A_24,909 (41,313).

