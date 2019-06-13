Diamondbacks 5, Nationals 0

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dyson cf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .268 Marte 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .281 Peralta lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .294 Jones rf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .275 Escobar 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .294 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Ahmed ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .267 Avila c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .220 Kelly c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Greinke p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .290 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 32 5 7 5 3 4

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .285 Eaton rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .275 Rendon 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .315 Soto lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Parra 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .212 Dozier 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Robles cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Fedde p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213 Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rosenthal p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Kendrick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .323 Totals 28 0 3 0 0 6

Arizona 210 200 000—5 7 0 Washington 000 000 000—0 3 0

a-popped out for Fedde in the 6th. b-flied out for Rosenthal in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 3, Washington 2. 2B_Dyson (4), Ahmed (19). HR_Avila (5), off Fedde; Dyson (5), off Fedde. RBIs_Dyson 2 (16), Jones (38), Escobar (56), Avila (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Ahmed); Washington 1 (Soto). RISP_Arizona 2 for 7; Washington 0 for 2.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Jones, Avila, Rendon. GIDP_Dyson, Escobar, Rendon.

DP_Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Marte, Walker); Washington 2 (Dozier, Turner, Parra), (Turner, Parra).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke, W, 8-2 7 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 75 2.65 Hirano 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.94 Bradley 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 4.26 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fedde, L, 1-1 6 6 5 5 3 1 81 3.68 Grace 2 1 0 0 0 1 20 6.43 Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 21.60

HBP_Greinke (Eaton).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:15. A_24,909 (41,313).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.