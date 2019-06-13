Diamondbacks 5, Nationals 0

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dyson cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.268
|Marte 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Jones rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.275
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Avila c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.220
|Kelly c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Greinke p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|5
|3
|4
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Eaton rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Parra 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Dozier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Fedde p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Taylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rosenthal p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Kendrick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|Arizona
|210
|200
|000—5
|7
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
a-popped out for Fedde in the 6th. b-flied out for Rosenthal in the 9th.
LOB_Arizona 3, Washington 2. 2B_Dyson (4), Ahmed (19). HR_Avila (5), off Fedde; Dyson (5), off Fedde. RBIs_Dyson 2 (16), Jones (38), Escobar (56), Avila (11).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Ahmed); Washington 1 (Soto). RISP_Arizona 2 for 7; Washington 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Jones, Avila, Rendon. GIDP_Dyson, Escobar, Rendon.
DP_Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Marte, Walker); Washington 2 (Dozier, Turner, Parra), (Turner, Parra).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, W, 8-2
|7
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|75
|2.65
|Hirano
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.94
|Bradley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.26
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde, L, 1-1
|6
|6
|5
|5
|3
|1
|81
|3.68
|Grace
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|6.43
|Rosenthal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|21.60
HBP_Greinke (Eaton).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:15. A_24,909 (41,313).
