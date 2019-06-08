Diamondbacks 6, Blue Jays 0

|Arizona
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Dyson cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lcastro rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Grrr Jr 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|K.Marte 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Smoak dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Prlta lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Wlker dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Grrl Jr lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|I.Vrgas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|T.Hrnan cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Avila c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Drury ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Cron 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|Arizona
|013
|001
|001—6
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
DP_Arizona 1. LOB_Arizona 7, Toronto 7. 2B_D.Peralta (18). 3B_Gurriel Jr. (1). HR_A.Avila (3), K.Cron (2). SB_J.Dyson (14). CS_K.Cron (1). SF_Ahmed (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Greinke W,7-2
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Chafin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hirano
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Andriese
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Godley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|Sanchez L,3-7
|6
|6
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Gaviglio
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Mayza
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Greinke pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
Gaviglio pitched to 1 batter in the 9th
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:09. A_22,954 (53,506).
