Diamondbacks 6, Blue Jays 0

Arizona Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Dyson cf 5 1 2 0 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 Lcastro rf 5 1 2 0 Grrr Jr 3b 4 0 2 0 K.Marte 2b 5 1 1 1 Smoak dh 3 0 1 0 D.Prlta lf 5 0 1 1 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 C.Wlker dh 3 1 1 0 Grrl Jr lf 4 0 1 0 I.Vrgas 3b 3 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 4 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 1 2 T.Hrnan cf 4 0 1 0 A.Avila c 3 1 1 1 Drury ss 2 0 0 0 K.Cron 1b 3 1 1 1 Maile c 3 0 0 0 Totals 35 6 10 6 Totals 31 0 5 0

Arizona 013 001 001—6 Toronto 000 000 000—0

DP_Arizona 1. LOB_Arizona 7, Toronto 7. 2B_D.Peralta (18). 3B_Gurriel Jr. (1). HR_A.Avila (3), K.Cron (2). SB_J.Dyson (14). CS_K.Cron (1). SF_Ahmed (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Arizona Greinke W,7-2 6 4 0 0 2 7 Chafin 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Hirano 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Andriese 1 1 0 0 1 1 Godley 1 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto Sanchez L,3-7 6 6 5 5 4 3 Gaviglio 2 3 1 1 0 1 Mayza 1 1 0 0 0 0

Greinke pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

Gaviglio pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:09. A_22,954 (53,506).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.