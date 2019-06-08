Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Diamondbacks 6, Blue Jays 0

June 8, 2019 6:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Arizona Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Dyson cf 5 1 2 0 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0
Lcastro rf 5 1 2 0 Grrr Jr 3b 4 0 2 0
K.Marte 2b 5 1 1 1 Smoak dh 3 0 1 0
D.Prlta lf 5 0 1 1 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0
C.Wlker dh 3 1 1 0 Grrl Jr lf 4 0 1 0
I.Vrgas 3b 3 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 4 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 3 0 1 2 T.Hrnan cf 4 0 1 0
A.Avila c 3 1 1 1 Drury ss 2 0 0 0
K.Cron 1b 3 1 1 1 Maile c 3 0 0 0
Totals 35 6 10 6 Totals 31 0 5 0
Arizona 013 001 001—6
Toronto 000 000 000—0

DP_Arizona 1. LOB_Arizona 7, Toronto 7. 2B_D.Peralta (18). 3B_Gurriel Jr. (1). HR_A.Avila (3), K.Cron (2). SB_J.Dyson (14). CS_K.Cron (1). SF_Ahmed (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Greinke W,7-2 6 4 0 0 2 7
Chafin 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hirano 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Andriese 1 1 0 0 1 1
Godley 1 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto
Sanchez L,3-7 6 6 5 5 4 3
Gaviglio 2 3 1 1 0 1
Mayza 1 1 0 0 0 0

Greinke pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

Gaviglio pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:09. A_22,954 (53,506).

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Green Bay sails in formation with Japanese ship

Today in History

1953: President Eisenhower rejects calls for US 'isolationism'

Get our daily newsletter.