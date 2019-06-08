Diamondbacks 6, Blue Jays 0

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dyson cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Locastro rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Marte 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.270
|Peralta lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.307
|Walker dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Vargas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.265
|Avila c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.216
|Cron 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.261
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|4
|4
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Smoak dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.237
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Hernandez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|Drury ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.173
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|3
|11
|Arizona
|013
|001
|001—6
|10
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
LOB_Arizona 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Peralta (18). 3B_Gurriel Jr. (1). HR_Avila (3), off Sanchez; Cron (2), off Gaviglio. RBIs_Marte (44), Peralta (35), Ahmed 2 (25), Avila (8), Cron (6). SB_Dyson (14). CS_Cron (1). SF_Ahmed.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Avila 2, Cron); Toronto 3 (Grichuk, Drury, Maile). RISP_Arizona 4 for 9; Toronto 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Vargas 2. LIDP_Grichuk.
DP_Arizona 1 (Greinke, Cron).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, W, 7-2
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|7
|98
|2.87
|Chafin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3.05
|Hirano
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|5.09
|Andriese
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|4.24
|Godley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|6.53
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez, L, 3-7
|6
|6
|5
|5
|4
|3
|95
|4.25
|Gaviglio
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|30
|4.07
|Mayza
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.18
Greinke pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Gaviglio pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-0, Hirano 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:09. A_22,954 (53,506).
