Diamondbacks 6, Blue Jays 0

June 8, 2019 6:31 pm
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dyson cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .262
Locastro rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .250
Marte 2b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .270
Peralta lf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .307
Walker dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .259
Vargas 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .263
Ahmed ss 3 0 1 2 0 0 .265
Avila c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .216
Cron 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .261
Totals 35 6 10 6 4 4
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .176
Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .248
Smoak dh 3 0 1 0 1 2 .237
Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253
Tellez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Hernandez cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .196
Drury ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .229
Maile c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .173
Totals 31 0 5 0 3 11
Arizona 013 001 001—6 10 0
Toronto 000 000 000—0 5 0

LOB_Arizona 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Peralta (18). 3B_Gurriel Jr. (1). HR_Avila (3), off Sanchez; Cron (2), off Gaviglio. RBIs_Marte (44), Peralta (35), Ahmed 2 (25), Avila (8), Cron (6). SB_Dyson (14). CS_Cron (1). SF_Ahmed.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Avila 2, Cron); Toronto 3 (Grichuk, Drury, Maile). RISP_Arizona 4 for 9; Toronto 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Vargas 2. LIDP_Grichuk.

DP_Arizona 1 (Greinke, Cron).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke, W, 7-2 6 4 0 0 2 7 98 2.87
Chafin 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 3.05
Hirano 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.09
Andriese 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 4.24
Godley 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 6.53
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez, L, 3-7 6 6 5 5 4 3 95 4.25
Gaviglio 2 3 1 1 0 1 30 4.07
Mayza 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.18

Greinke pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Gaviglio pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-0, Hirano 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:09. A_22,954 (53,506).

