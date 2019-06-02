Diamondbacks 7, Mets 1

New York Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi A.Rsrio ss 4 0 3 0 K.Marte cf 5 1 2 3 J..Dvis 3b 4 0 0 0 Lcastro lf 4 1 1 0 P.Alnso 1b 4 0 0 0 E.Escbr 3b 4 2 2 2 Cnforto rf 4 0 0 0 A.Jones rf 4 1 1 0 W.Ramos c 4 1 2 1 C.Wlker 1b 4 1 2 1 Gomez cf 3 0 0 0 I.Vrgas 2b 3 1 2 1 Hchvrri 2b 3 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 Altherr lf 3 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 Matz p 2 0 1 0 M.Kelly p 3 0 0 0 Font p 0 0 0 0 A.Brdly p 0 0 0 0 T.Frzer ph 1 0 0 0 K.Cron ph 0 0 0 0 Sntiago p 0 0 0 0 Crchton p 0 0 0 0 Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 34 7 10 7

New York 010 000 000—1 Arizona 300 020 02x—7

E_J..Davis (4). DP_New York 1, Arizona 1. LOB_New York 4, Arizona 7. 2B_C.Walker (16), I.Vargas (4). HR_W.Ramos (6), K.Marte (14), E.Escobar (15).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Matz L,4-4 6 8 5 5 2 5 Font 1 0 0 0 0 0 Santiago 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 Bashlor 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Arizona Kelly W,5-6 7 2-3 6 1 1 0 10 Bradley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Crichton 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:37. A_26,945 (48,519).

