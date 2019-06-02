Diamondbacks 7, Mets 1

|New York
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|A.Rsrio ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|K.Marte cf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|J..Dvis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lcastro lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|P.Alnso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Cnforto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jones rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|W.Ramos c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|C.Wlker 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Gomez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Hchvrri 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Altherr lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Matz p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Kelly p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Font p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brdly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Frzer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Cron ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sntiago p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crchton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bashlor p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|34
|7
|10
|7
|New York
|010
|000
|000—1
|Arizona
|300
|020
|02x—7
E_J..Davis (4). DP_New York 1, Arizona 1. LOB_New York 4, Arizona 7. 2B_C.Walker (16), I.Vargas (4). HR_W.Ramos (6), K.Marte (14), E.Escobar (15).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Matz L,4-4
|6
|8
|5
|5
|2
|5
|Font
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santiago
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Bashlor
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Arizona
|Kelly W,5-6
|7
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|0
|10
|Bradley
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crichton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:37. A_26,945 (48,519).
