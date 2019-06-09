Diamondbacks 8, Blue Jays 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte cf-ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Vargas 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Escobar 3b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|2
|0
|.289
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.301
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.256
|Cron dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Ahmed ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|a-Dyson ph-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Locastro rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.250
|Kelly c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.254
|Totals
|37
|8
|10
|8
|7
|7
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.273
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Hernandez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.158
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.175
|Drury 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|1
|13
|Arizona
|008
|000
|000—8
|10
|0
|Toronto
|110
|000
|000—2
|7
|0
a-singled for Ahmed in the 3rd.
LOB_Arizona 9, Toronto 6. 2B_Escobar (15), Gurriel Jr. (9), Hernandez (6), Jansen (6). 3B_Locastro (2). HR_Marte (15), off Richard; Kelly (7), off Pannone; Gurriel Jr. (5), off Ray. RBIs_Marte (45), Cron 2 (8), Locastro 3 (7), Kelly 2 (18), Gurriel Jr. (14), Jansen (12).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Peralta, Cron, Dyson 2); Toronto 3 (Sogard, Smoak, Jansen). RISP_Arizona 4 for 9; Toronto 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Walker, Galvis.
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, W, 5-3
|6
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|10
|107
|3.54
|Bradley
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.71
|Lopez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.40
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richard, L, 0-2
|2
|2-3
|7
|7
|7
|2
|2
|70
|7.04
|Pannone
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|34
|5.94
|Law
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|40
|5.89
|Luciano
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|35
|5.93
|Biagini
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.14
Inherited runners-scored_Bradley 1-0, Pannone 1-1. WP_Ray, Richard.
Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:04. A_19,661 (53,506).
