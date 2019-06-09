Diamondbacks 8, Blue Jays 2

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Marte cf-ss 5 1 1 1 0 0 .268 Vargas 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .260 Escobar 3b 3 1 3 0 2 0 .289 Peralta lf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .301 Walker 1b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .256 Cron dh 5 1 1 2 0 2 .250 Ahmed ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .268 a-Dyson ph-cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .261 Locastro rf 4 1 1 3 1 1 .250 Kelly c 3 1 1 2 1 2 .254 Totals 37 8 10 8 7 7

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sogard dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .273 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .263 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .224 Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .237 Hernandez cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .197 Biggio 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .158 Galvis ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .241 Jansen c 3 0 2 1 1 0 .175 Drury 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Totals 34 2 7 2 1 13

Arizona 008 000 000—8 10 0 Toronto 110 000 000—2 7 0

a-singled for Ahmed in the 3rd.

LOB_Arizona 9, Toronto 6. 2B_Escobar (15), Gurriel Jr. (9), Hernandez (6), Jansen (6). 3B_Locastro (2). HR_Marte (15), off Richard; Kelly (7), off Pannone; Gurriel Jr. (5), off Ray. RBIs_Marte (45), Cron 2 (8), Locastro 3 (7), Kelly 2 (18), Gurriel Jr. (14), Jansen (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Peralta, Cron, Dyson 2); Toronto 3 (Sogard, Smoak, Jansen). RISP_Arizona 4 for 9; Toronto 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Walker, Galvis.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray, W, 5-3 6 2-3 5 2 2 1 10 107 3.54 Bradley 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 13 4.71 Lopez 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 1.40 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richard, L, 0-2 2 2-3 7 7 7 2 2 70 7.04 Pannone 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 1 34 5.94 Law 2 1 0 0 1 1 40 5.89 Luciano 2 0 0 0 2 1 35 5.93 Biagini 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.14

Inherited runners-scored_Bradley 1-0, Pannone 1-1. WP_Ray, Richard.

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:04. A_19,661 (53,506).

