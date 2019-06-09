Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Diamondbacks 8, Blue Jays 2

June 9, 2019 4:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Marte cf-ss 5 1 1 1 0 0 .268
Vargas 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .260
Escobar 3b 3 1 3 0 2 0 .289
Peralta lf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .301
Walker 1b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .256
Cron dh 5 1 1 2 0 2 .250
Ahmed ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .268
a-Dyson ph-cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .261
Locastro rf 4 1 1 3 1 1 .250
Kelly c 3 1 1 2 1 2 .254
Totals 37 8 10 8 7 7
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sogard dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .273
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .263
Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .224
Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .237
Hernandez cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .197
Biggio 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .158
Galvis ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .241
Jansen c 3 0 2 1 1 0 .175
Drury 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .225
Totals 34 2 7 2 1 13
Arizona 008 000 000—8 10 0
Toronto 110 000 000—2 7 0

a-singled for Ahmed in the 3rd.

LOB_Arizona 9, Toronto 6. 2B_Escobar (15), Gurriel Jr. (9), Hernandez (6), Jansen (6). 3B_Locastro (2). HR_Marte (15), off Richard; Kelly (7), off Pannone; Gurriel Jr. (5), off Ray. RBIs_Marte (45), Cron 2 (8), Locastro 3 (7), Kelly 2 (18), Gurriel Jr. (14), Jansen (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Peralta, Cron, Dyson 2); Toronto 3 (Sogard, Smoak, Jansen). RISP_Arizona 4 for 9; Toronto 1 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Walker, Galvis.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray, W, 5-3 6 2-3 5 2 2 1 10 107 3.54
Bradley 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 13 4.71
Lopez 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 1.40
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richard, L, 0-2 2 2-3 7 7 7 2 2 70 7.04
Pannone 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 1 34 5.94
Law 2 1 0 0 1 1 40 5.89
Luciano 2 0 0 0 2 1 35 5.93
Biagini 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.14

Inherited runners-scored_Bradley 1-0, Pannone 1-1. WP_Ray, Richard.

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:04. A_19,661 (53,506).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Green Bay sails in formation with Japanese ship

Today in History

1953: President Eisenhower rejects calls for US 'isolationism'

Get our daily newsletter.