Diamondbacks 8, Blue Jays 2

June 9, 2019 4:24 pm
 
Arizona Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
K.Marte cf-ss 5 1 1 1 Sogard dh 4 0 0 0
I.Vrgas 2b 5 0 1 0 Grrl Jr lf 4 1 2 1
E.Escbr 3b 3 1 3 0 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0
D.Prlta lf 4 1 0 0 Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0
C.Wlker 1b 3 1 0 0 T.Hrnan cf 4 0 1 0
K.Cron dh 5 1 1 2 Biggio 2b 4 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 1 0 1 0 Galvis ss 4 1 1 0
J.Dyson ph-cf 4 1 1 0 D.Jnsen c 3 0 2 1
Lcastro rf 4 1 1 3 Drury 3b 3 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 3 1 1 2
Totals 37 8 10 8 Totals 34 2 7 2
Arizona 008 000 000—8
Toronto 110 000 000—2

LOB_Arizona 9, Toronto 6. 2B_E.Escobar (15), Gurriel Jr. (9), T.Hernandez (6), D.Jansen (6). 3B_Locastro (2). HR_K.Marte (15), C.Kelly (7), Gurriel Jr. (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Ray W,5-3 6 2-3 5 2 2 1 10
Bradley 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Lopez 1 1 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Richard L,0-2 2 2-3 7 7 7 2 2
Pannone 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 1
Law 2 1 0 0 1 1
Luciano 2 0 0 0 2 1
Biagini 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Ray, Richard.

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:04. A_19,661 (53,506).

