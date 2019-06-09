Diamondbacks 8, Blue Jays 2

|Arizona
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|K.Marte cf-ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Sogard dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Grrl Jr lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|E.Escbr 3b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Prlta lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Wlker 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|T.Hrnan cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Cron dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Dyson ph-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Lcastro rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Drury 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|37
|8
|10
|8
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Arizona
|008
|000
|000—8
|Toronto
|110
|000
|000—2
LOB_Arizona 9, Toronto 6. 2B_E.Escobar (15), Gurriel Jr. (9), T.Hernandez (6), D.Jansen (6). 3B_Locastro (2). HR_K.Marte (15), C.Kelly (7), Gurriel Jr. (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Ray W,5-3
|6
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|10
|Bradley
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lopez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|Richard L,0-2
|2
|2-3
|7
|7
|7
|2
|2
|Pannone
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Law
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Luciano
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Biagini
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Ray, Richard.
Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:04. A_19,661 (53,506).
