Diamondbacks 8, Blue Jays 2

|Arizona
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Dyson cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Sogard 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Marte 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Grrr Jr 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|D.Prlta lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Grrl Jr lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|C.Wlker 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Biggio 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Cron dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|T.Hrnan cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lcastro rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|8
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|1
|Arizona
|000
|501
|101—8
|Toronto
|000
|010
|001—2
E_Ahmed (4). DP_Arizona 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Arizona 4, Toronto 4. 2B_C.Walker (17). HR_D.Peralta (8), K.Cron (1), C.Kelly (6), T.Hernandez (4). SB_J.Dyson (13). CS_C.Walker (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Kelly W,6-6
|7
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Bradley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McFarland
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|Stroman L,3-8
|5
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|4
|Law
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Luciano
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.
T_2:50. A_16,555 (53,506).
