Diamondbacks 8, Blue Jays 2

Arizona Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Dyson cf 4 1 0 0 Sogard 2b 4 0 0 0 K.Marte 2b 4 1 1 0 Grrr Jr 3b 4 0 0 0 E.Escbr 3b 4 1 1 1 Tellez dh 4 0 0 0 I.Vrgas 3b 0 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 4 1 1 0 D.Prlta lf 4 2 3 2 Grrl Jr lf 4 0 2 0 C.Wlker 1b 4 1 2 1 Biggio 1b 3 0 0 0 K.Cron dh 4 1 1 3 T.Hrnan cf 3 1 1 1 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 Galvis ss 3 0 1 0 Lcastro rf 4 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 2 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 4 1 1 1 Totals 36 8 10 8 Totals 31 2 5 1

Arizona 000 501 101—8 Toronto 000 010 001—2

E_Ahmed (4). DP_Arizona 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Arizona 4, Toronto 4. 2B_C.Walker (17). HR_D.Peralta (8), K.Cron (1), C.Kelly (6), T.Hernandez (4). SB_J.Dyson (13). CS_C.Walker (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Arizona Kelly W,6-6 7 3 1 1 2 3 Bradley 1 0 0 0 0 1 McFarland 1 2 1 0 0 0 Toronto Stroman L,3-8 5 2-3 7 6 6 2 4 Law 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2 Luciano 2 2 1 1 0 2

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:50. A_16,555 (53,506).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.