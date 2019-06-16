Dodgers 3, Cubs 2

Chicago Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Baez ss 5 1 1 0 K.Hrnan cf 3 0 1 0 Bryant lf 4 1 1 0 Pderson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 2 0 J.Trner 3b 4 0 0 0 Cntrras c 4 0 2 1 Freese 1b 3 1 1 0 Bote 3b 3 0 0 1 Beaty ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Almr Jr cf 4 0 3 0 Bllnger rf 3 1 1 1 Heyward rf 3 0 0 0 C.Tylor ss 2 1 1 0 Qintana p 1 0 0 0 Muncy 2b 3 0 1 1 Kntzler p 0 0 0 0 Ru.Mrtn c 4 0 1 1 Collins p 0 0 0 0 Garlick lf 2 0 1 0 C.Gnzal ph 1 0 0 0 Verdugo ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 Ryu p 3 0 0 0 Ryan p 0 0 0 0 Strplng p 0 0 0 0 Schwrbr ph 1 0 0 0 A.Brnes ph 1 0 0 0 Russell 2b 3 0 0 0 K.Jnsen p 0 0 0 0 Cratini ph 1 0 0 0 Dscalso pr 0 0 0 0 Totals 34 2 9 2 Totals 31 3 7 3

Chicago 000 002 000—2 Los Angeles 100 001 01x—3

E_J.Turner (3). DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Chicago 8, Los Angeles 9. 2B_C.Taylor (12), Garlick (2). HR_Bellinger (23). SB_Descalso (2). SF_Bote (2). S_Quintana (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Quintana 5 6 2 2 3 3 Kintzler 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Collins 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Cishek L,1-4 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 Ryan 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles Ryu 7 7 2 0 0 8 Stripling W,3-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 K.Jansen S,21-24 1 1 0 0 1 0

Quintana pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:05. A_53,817 (56,000).

