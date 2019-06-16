Dodgers 3, Cubs 2

|Chicago
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Baez ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|K.Hrnan cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bryant lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pderson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cntrras c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Freese 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bote 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Beaty ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Almr Jr cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Bllnger rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tylor ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Qintana p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Kntzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ru.Mrtn c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Collins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garlick lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Gnzal ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ryu p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strplng p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schwrbr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brnes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Russell 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Jnsen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cratini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dscalso pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|Chicago
|000
|002
|000—2
|Los Angeles
|100
|001
|01x—3
E_J.Turner (3). DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Chicago 8, Los Angeles 9. 2B_C.Taylor (12), Garlick (2). HR_Bellinger (23). SB_Descalso (2). SF_Bote (2). S_Quintana (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Quintana
|5
|6
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Kintzler
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Collins
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cishek L,1-4
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Ryan
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|Ryu
|7
|7
|2
|0
|0
|8
|Stripling W,3-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K.Jansen S,21-24
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Quintana pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:05. A_53,817 (56,000).
