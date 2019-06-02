Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 4, Phillies 3

June 2, 2019 1:11 am
 
Philadelphia Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McCtchn lf-cf 4 0 0 0 Freese 1b 3 1 1 1
Segura ss 3 1 0 0 Pderson ph-lf 0 0 0 0
B.Hrper rf 4 2 2 2 Muncy 3b 3 1 2 1
Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 C.Tylor lf 4 0 0 0
Ralmuto c 4 0 1 1 J.Urias p 0 0 0 0
Kingery cf-3b 4 0 2 0 Bllnger rf 3 0 1 0
C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 0 0 K.Hrnan 2b 4 0 1 1
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 C.Sager ss 3 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 Verdugo cf 4 0 1 0
J.Alvrz p 0 0 0 0 Will.Sm c 3 1 1 1
Gsselin ph 1 0 1 0 Kershaw p 2 0 0 0
Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 Beaty ph-1b 1 1 1 0
Irvin p 1 0 0 0
S.Rdrig ph 1 0 0 0
Vlsquez p 0 0 0 0
Dmingez p 0 0 0 0
N.Wllms lf 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 30 4 8 4
Philadelphia 000 100 020—3
Los Angeles 001 010 101—4

E_Muncy (4), Velasquez (1). DP_Philadelphia 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Kingery (8). 3B_Hoskins (2). HR_B.Harper (11), Freese (5), Will.Smith (1). CS_Bellinger (5). SF_Muncy (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Alvarez 2 1 0 0 2 0
Nicasio 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Irvin 3 2-3 4 2 2 1 5
Velasquez 1 1 1 0 1 2
Dominguez 1 1 0 0 0 0
Neris L,1-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Los Angeles
Kershaw 7 6 1 1 0 6
Urias W,3-2 BS,1 2 1 2 2 0 1

HBP_by Urias (Segura). WP_Kershaw.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:48. A_53,507 (56,000).

