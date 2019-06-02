Dodgers 4, Phillies 3

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen lf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Segura ss 3 1 0 0 0 0 .296 Harper rf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .252 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .277 Realmuto c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .260 Kingery cf-3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .347 C.Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .289 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .210 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Gosselin ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Irvin p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 b-Rodriguez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Velasquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Williams lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .159 Totals 34 3 7 3 0 7

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Freese 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .280 d-Pederson ph-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .274 Muncy 3b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .281 Taylor lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Urias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Bellinger rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .379 K.Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .224 Seager ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .245 Verdugo cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .312 Smith c 3 1 1 1 1 2 .286 Kershaw p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .056 c-Beaty ph-1b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .293 Totals 30 4 8 4 4 7

Philadelphia 000 100 020—3 7 1 Los Angeles 001 010 101—4 8 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Alvarez in the 3rd. b-struck out for Irvin in the 7th. c-singled for Kershaw in the 7th. d-walked for Freese in the 7th.

E_Velasquez (1), Muncy (4). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Kingery (8). 3B_Hoskins (2). HR_Harper (11), off Urias; Freese (5), off Irvin; Smith (1), off Neris. RBIs_Harper 2 (43), Realmuto (33), Freese (15), Muncy (36), K.Hernandez (29), Smith (1). CS_Bellinger (5). SF_Muncy.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Realmuto, C.Hernandez, Rodriguez); Los Angeles 4 (Taylor, Seager, Kershaw 2). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 8; Los Angeles 1 for 4.

GIDP_McCutchen, Taylor.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, C.Hernandez, Hoskins); Los Angeles 1 (Kershaw, K.Hernandez, Freese).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alvarez 2 1 0 0 2 0 30 3.57 Nicasio 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.97 Irvin 3 2-3 4 2 2 1 5 60 5.48 Velasquez 1 1 1 0 1 2 21 4.50 Dominguez 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 4.24 Neris, L, 1-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 12 2.25 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw 7 6 1 1 0 6 95 3.20 Urias, W, 3-2, BS, 1-3 2 1 2 2 0 1 31 3.78

HBP_Urias (Segura). WP_Kershaw.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:48. A_53,507 (56,000).

