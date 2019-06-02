Dodgers 4, Phillies 3

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Segura ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Harper rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.252
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Kingery cf-3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.347
|C.Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Gosselin ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Irvin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|b-Rodriguez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Velasquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Dominguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Williams lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|0
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Freese 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|d-Pederson ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Muncy 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Urias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Bellinger rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.379
|K.Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.224
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Verdugo cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Smith c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.286
|Kershaw p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.056
|c-Beaty ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Totals
|30
|4
|8
|4
|4
|7
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|020—3
|7
|1
|Los Angeles
|001
|010
|101—4
|8
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-singled for Alvarez in the 3rd. b-struck out for Irvin in the 7th. c-singled for Kershaw in the 7th. d-walked for Freese in the 7th.
E_Velasquez (1), Muncy (4). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Kingery (8). 3B_Hoskins (2). HR_Harper (11), off Urias; Freese (5), off Irvin; Smith (1), off Neris. RBIs_Harper 2 (43), Realmuto (33), Freese (15), Muncy (36), K.Hernandez (29), Smith (1). CS_Bellinger (5). SF_Muncy.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Realmuto, C.Hernandez, Rodriguez); Los Angeles 4 (Taylor, Seager, Kershaw 2). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 8; Los Angeles 1 for 4.
GIDP_McCutchen, Taylor.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, C.Hernandez, Hoskins); Los Angeles 1 (Kershaw, K.Hernandez, Freese).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alvarez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|30
|3.57
|Nicasio
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.97
|Irvin
|3
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|60
|5.48
|Velasquez
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|4.50
|Dominguez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.24
|Neris, L, 1-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|2.25
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw
|7
|6
|1
|1
|0
|6
|95
|3.20
|Urias, W, 3-2, BS, 1-3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|31
|3.78
HBP_Urias (Segura). WP_Kershaw.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:48. A_53,507 (56,000).
