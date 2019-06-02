Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dodgers 4, Phillies 3

June 2, 2019 1:11 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen lf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Segura ss 3 1 0 0 0 0 .296
Harper rf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .252
Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .277
Realmuto c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .260
Kingery cf-3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .347
C.Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .289
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .210
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Gosselin ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Irvin p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
b-Rodriguez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Velasquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Williams lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .159
Totals 34 3 7 3 0 7
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Freese 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .280
d-Pederson ph-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .274
Muncy 3b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .281
Taylor lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Urias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Bellinger rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .379
K.Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .224
Seager ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .245
Verdugo cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .312
Smith c 3 1 1 1 1 2 .286
Kershaw p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .056
c-Beaty ph-1b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .293
Totals 30 4 8 4 4 7
Philadelphia 000 100 020—3 7 1
Los Angeles 001 010 101—4 8 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Alvarez in the 3rd. b-struck out for Irvin in the 7th. c-singled for Kershaw in the 7th. d-walked for Freese in the 7th.

E_Velasquez (1), Muncy (4). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Kingery (8). 3B_Hoskins (2). HR_Harper (11), off Urias; Freese (5), off Irvin; Smith (1), off Neris. RBIs_Harper 2 (43), Realmuto (33), Freese (15), Muncy (36), K.Hernandez (29), Smith (1). CS_Bellinger (5). SF_Muncy.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Realmuto, C.Hernandez, Rodriguez); Los Angeles 4 (Taylor, Seager, Kershaw 2). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 8; Los Angeles 1 for 4.

GIDP_McCutchen, Taylor.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, C.Hernandez, Hoskins); Los Angeles 1 (Kershaw, K.Hernandez, Freese).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alvarez 2 1 0 0 2 0 30 3.57
Nicasio 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.97
Irvin 3 2-3 4 2 2 1 5 60 5.48
Velasquez 1 1 1 0 1 2 21 4.50
Dominguez 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 4.24
Neris, L, 1-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 12 2.25
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw 7 6 1 1 0 6 95 3.20
Urias, W, 3-2, BS, 1-3 2 1 2 2 0 1 31 3.78

HBP_Urias (Segura). WP_Kershaw.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:48. A_53,507 (56,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Veterans return to Normandy to pay their respects

Today in History

1919: Congress passes 19th Amendment, giving women right to vote

Get our daily newsletter.