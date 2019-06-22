Dodgers 5, Rockies 4

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 5 1 0 0 0 1 .332 Desmond cf 4 1 4 1 0 0 .281 Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wolters c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .303 Dahl lf-cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .320 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .325 Murphy 1b 5 0 0 1 0 2 .263 Iannetta c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253 Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Reynolds ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .167 1-Hoffman pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Tinoco p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 McMahon 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Rodgers ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233 Lambert p 2 1 2 0 0 0 .625 McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Tapia ph-lf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .263 Totals 41 4 8 4 2 11

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson 1b 5 0 2 0 1 0 .236 Verdugo cf 6 3 4 2 0 0 .303 Turner 3b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .305 Bellinger rf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .353 Muncy 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .283 Taylor ss 5 0 2 0 0 2 .243 Beaty lf 5 0 3 2 0 1 .323 Martin c 4 0 0 0 1 0 .263 Ryu p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .115 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Garlick ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Barnes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .223 Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 42 5 14 5 3 9

Colorado 102 000 100 00—4 8 1 Los Angeles 011 010 010 01—5 14 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-homered for McGee in the 7th. b-popped out for Ferguson in the 7th. c-struck out for Jansen in the 9th. d-struck out for Baez in the 10th. e-walked for Davis in the 11th.

1-ran for Reynolds in the 11th.

E_Rodgers (5), Taylor (3). LOB_Colorado 6, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Desmond (20), Verdugo (17), Bellinger (16), Muncy (12), Beaty (4). HR_Tapia (6), off Ferguson; Verdugo (6), off Lambert; Verdugo (7), off Tinoco. RBIs_Desmond (40), Arenado (62), Murphy (40), Tapia (26), Verdugo 2 (32), Turner (30), Beaty 2 (13). CS_Desmond (2). S_Ryu 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Dahl, Iannetta); Los Angeles 6 (Pederson 3, Bellinger, Barnes 2). RISP_Colorado 2 for 7; Los Angeles 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Muncy, Beaty. GIDP_Beaty.

DP_Colorado 1 (McMahon, Rodgers, Murphy).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lambert 5 7 3 3 1 1 98 5.85 McGee 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 1.32 Shaw, BS, 3-3 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 32 3.95 Estevez 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 25 4.00 Davis 1 1 0 0 2 1 25 5.14 Tinoco, L, 0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 6 2.08 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu 6 6 3 1 1 5 107 1.27 Garcia 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.18 Ferguson 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 17 5.32 Floro 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.67 Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.41 Baez 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.70 Kelly, W, 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 6.39

Inherited runners-scored_Estevez 1-0. PB_Martin (3).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_4:15. A_53,096 (56,000).

