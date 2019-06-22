Dodgers 5, Rockies 4

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.332
|Desmond cf
|4
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wolters c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Dahl lf-cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.320
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.325
|Murphy 1b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.263
|Iannetta c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Reynolds ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|1-Hoffman pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Tinoco p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|McMahon 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Rodgers ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Lambert p
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.625
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Tapia ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Totals
|41
|4
|8
|4
|2
|11
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Verdugo cf
|6
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.303
|Turner 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.305
|Bellinger rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.353
|Muncy 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Taylor ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Beaty lf
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.323
|Martin c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Ryu p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.115
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Garlick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Barnes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|42
|5
|14
|5
|3
|9
|Colorado
|102
|000
|100
|00—4
|8
|1
|Los Angeles
|011
|010
|010
|01—5
|14
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-homered for McGee in the 7th. b-popped out for Ferguson in the 7th. c-struck out for Jansen in the 9th. d-struck out for Baez in the 10th. e-walked for Davis in the 11th.
1-ran for Reynolds in the 11th.
E_Rodgers (5), Taylor (3). LOB_Colorado 6, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Desmond (20), Verdugo (17), Bellinger (16), Muncy (12), Beaty (4). HR_Tapia (6), off Ferguson; Verdugo (6), off Lambert; Verdugo (7), off Tinoco. RBIs_Desmond (40), Arenado (62), Murphy (40), Tapia (26), Verdugo 2 (32), Turner (30), Beaty 2 (13). CS_Desmond (2). S_Ryu 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Dahl, Iannetta); Los Angeles 6 (Pederson 3, Bellinger, Barnes 2). RISP_Colorado 2 for 7; Los Angeles 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Muncy, Beaty. GIDP_Beaty.
DP_Colorado 1 (McMahon, Rodgers, Murphy).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lambert
|5
|7
|3
|3
|1
|1
|98
|5.85
|McGee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|1.32
|Shaw, BS, 3-3
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|32
|3.95
|Estevez
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|4.00
|Davis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|25
|5.14
|Tinoco, L, 0-1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2.08
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu
|6
|6
|3
|1
|1
|5
|107
|1.27
|Garcia
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4.18
|Ferguson
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|5.32
|Floro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.67
|Jansen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.41
|Baez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.70
|Kelly, W, 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|6.39
Inherited runners-scored_Estevez 1-0. PB_Martin (3).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_4:15. A_53,096 (56,000).
