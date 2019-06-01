Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 6, Phillies 3

June 1, 2019 1:52 am
 
Philadelphia Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McCtchn cf-lf 4 1 1 1 Pderson lf 4 2 2 1
Segura ss 4 0 0 0 Muncy 3b 3 2 2 2
B.Hrper rf 4 0 0 0 C.Sager ss 4 1 1 2
Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 Bllnger rf 4 0 2 0
Ralmuto c 3 0 0 0 Beaty 1b 4 0 1 0
C.Hrnan 2b 3 1 0 0 Verdugo cf 4 0 0 0
Kingery 3b-cf 4 0 2 1 K.Hrnan 2b 4 1 2 1
N.Wllms lf 3 0 0 0 Will.Sm c 4 0 1 0
Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 Maeda p 2 0 0 0
Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 Freese ph 1 0 1 0
Arrieta p 2 0 1 1 Strplng p 0 0 0 0
E.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 P.Baez p 0 0 0 0
Franco 3b 0 0 0 0 C.Tylor ph 1 0 0 0
Floro p 0 0 0 0
K.Jnsen p 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 35 6 12 6
Philadelphia 000 110 001—3
Los Angeles 002 030 01x—6

LOB_Philadelphia 5, Los Angeles 6. HR_McCutchen (10), Pederson (17), Muncy (12), C.Seager (7), K.Hernandez (9). CS_Bellinger (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Arrieta L,5-5 5 10 5 5 1 3
Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 3
Nicasio 2 1 1 1 0 1
Los Angeles
Maeda W,7-2 6 3 2 2 0 6
Stripling H,2 1 0 0 0 1 1
Baez H,11 1 0 0 0 1 1
Floro 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Jansen S,17-19 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Maeda (Hernandez).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_2:59. A_54,307 (56,000).

