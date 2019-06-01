Dodgers 6, Phillies 3

|Philadelphia
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McCtchn cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Pderson lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|B.Hrper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sager ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bllnger rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Ralmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Verdugo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery 3b-cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|K.Hrnan 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|N.Wllms lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Will.Sm c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maeda p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Freese ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Arrieta p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Strplng p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P.Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Jnsen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|35
|6
|12
|6
|Philadelphia
|000
|110
|001—3
|Los Angeles
|002
|030
|01x—6
LOB_Philadelphia 5, Los Angeles 6. HR_McCutchen (10), Pederson (17), Muncy (12), C.Seager (7), K.Hernandez (9). CS_Bellinger (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Arrieta L,5-5
|5
|10
|5
|5
|1
|3
|Garcia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Nicasio
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Maeda W,7-2
|6
|3
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Stripling H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Baez H,11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Floro
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Jansen S,17-19
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Maeda (Hernandez).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_2:59. A_54,307 (56,000).
