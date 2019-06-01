Dodgers 6, Phillies 3

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.261
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.260
|C.Hernandez 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Kingery 3b-cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.338
|Williams lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.159
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Arrieta p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Franco 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|2
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.274
|Muncy 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.275
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.249
|Bellinger rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.379
|Beaty 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Verdugo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|K.Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Smith c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Maeda p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|a-Freese ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Stripling p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Taylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|35
|6
|12
|6
|1
|7
|Philadelphia
|000
|110
|001—3
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|002
|030
|01x—6
|12
|0
a-singled for Maeda in the 6th. b-lined out for Baez in the 8th. c-struck out for Nicasio in the 9th.
LOB_Philadelphia 5, Los Angeles 6. HR_McCutchen (10), off Maeda; Muncy (12), off Arrieta; Pederson (17), off Arrieta; Seager (7), off Arrieta; K.Hernandez (9), off Nicasio. RBIs_McCutchen (29), Kingery (10), Arrieta (2), Pederson (31), Muncy 2 (35), Seager 2 (29), K.Hernandez (28). CS_Bellinger (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (McCutchen, Williams, Knapp); Los Angeles 2 (Bellinger, Maeda). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_C.Hernandez 2, Kingery, Seager.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arrieta, L, 5-5
|5
|10
|5
|5
|1
|3
|97
|3.96
|Garcia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|3.46
|Nicasio
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|5.04
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda, W, 7-2
|6
|3
|2
|2
|0
|6
|88
|3.61
|Stripling, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.35
|Baez, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3.20
|Floro
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|2.91
|Jansen, S, 17-19
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.28
Inherited runners-scored_Jansen 1-0. HBP_Maeda (C.Hernandez).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_2:59. A_54,307 (56,000).
