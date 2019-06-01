Dodgers 6, Phillies 3

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen cf-lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .261 Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .301 Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .277 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .260 C.Hernandez 2b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .295 Kingery 3b-cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .338 Williams lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .159 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .174 Arrieta p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .167 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Franco 3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .215 Totals 32 3 5 3 2 9

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson lf 4 2 2 1 0 2 .274 Muncy 3b 3 2 2 2 1 1 .275 Seager ss 4 1 1 2 0 2 .249 Bellinger rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .379 Beaty 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275 Verdugo cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .313 K.Hernandez 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .223 Smith c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Maeda p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .227 a-Freese ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .278 Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 35 6 12 6 1 7

Philadelphia 000 110 001—3 5 0 Los Angeles 002 030 01x—6 12 0

a-singled for Maeda in the 6th. b-lined out for Baez in the 8th. c-struck out for Nicasio in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 5, Los Angeles 6. HR_McCutchen (10), off Maeda; Muncy (12), off Arrieta; Pederson (17), off Arrieta; Seager (7), off Arrieta; K.Hernandez (9), off Nicasio. RBIs_McCutchen (29), Kingery (10), Arrieta (2), Pederson (31), Muncy 2 (35), Seager 2 (29), K.Hernandez (28). CS_Bellinger (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (McCutchen, Williams, Knapp); Los Angeles 2 (Bellinger, Maeda). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_C.Hernandez 2, Kingery, Seager.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Arrieta, L, 5-5 5 10 5 5 1 3 97 3.96 Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 3 16 3.46 Nicasio 2 1 1 1 0 1 24 5.04 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Maeda, W, 7-2 6 3 2 2 0 6 88 3.61 Stripling, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.35 Baez, H, 11 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 3.20 Floro 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 17 2.91 Jansen, S, 17-19 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.28

Inherited runners-scored_Jansen 1-0. HBP_Maeda (C.Hernandez).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_2:59. A_54,307 (56,000).

