...

Dodgers 6, Phillies 3

June 1, 2019 1:53 am
 
< a min read
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen cf-lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .261
Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .301
Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .277
Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .260
C.Hernandez 2b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .295
Kingery 3b-cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .338
Williams lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .159
Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .174
Arrieta p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .167
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Franco 3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .215
Totals 32 3 5 3 2 9
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson lf 4 2 2 1 0 2 .274
Muncy 3b 3 2 2 2 1 1 .275
Seager ss 4 1 1 2 0 2 .249
Bellinger rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .379
Beaty 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275
Verdugo cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .313
K.Hernandez 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .223
Smith c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Maeda p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .227
a-Freese ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .278
Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 35 6 12 6 1 7
Philadelphia 000 110 001—3 5 0
Los Angeles 002 030 01x—6 12 0

a-singled for Maeda in the 6th. b-lined out for Baez in the 8th. c-struck out for Nicasio in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 5, Los Angeles 6. HR_McCutchen (10), off Maeda; Muncy (12), off Arrieta; Pederson (17), off Arrieta; Seager (7), off Arrieta; K.Hernandez (9), off Nicasio. RBIs_McCutchen (29), Kingery (10), Arrieta (2), Pederson (31), Muncy 2 (35), Seager 2 (29), K.Hernandez (28). CS_Bellinger (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (McCutchen, Williams, Knapp); Los Angeles 2 (Bellinger, Maeda). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_C.Hernandez 2, Kingery, Seager.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Arrieta, L, 5-5 5 10 5 5 1 3 97 3.96
Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 3 16 3.46
Nicasio 2 1 1 1 0 1 24 5.04
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Maeda, W, 7-2 6 3 2 2 0 6 88 3.61
Stripling, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.35
Baez, H, 11 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 3.20
Floro 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 17 2.91
Jansen, S, 17-19 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.28

Inherited runners-scored_Jansen 1-0. HBP_Maeda (C.Hernandez).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_2:59. A_54,307 (56,000).

