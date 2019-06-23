Dodgers 6, Rockies 3

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tapia lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .261 Hampson cf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .196 Dahl rf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .319 Murphy 1b 4 1 3 0 0 1 .273 McMahon 2b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .263 Rodgers ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .224 d-Arenado ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .324 Wolters c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .308 Valaika 3b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .056 Senzatela p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Bettis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Blackmon ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .331 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 37 3 10 3 2 10

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .233 c-Garlick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .318 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 f-Smith ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .318 Verdugo cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .302 Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Bellinger rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .349 Muncy 2b-1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .280 Beaty lf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .333 Hernandez ss-2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .212 Barnes c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .220 a-Taylor ph-ss 2 1 1 3 0 1 .245 Maeda p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .286 b-Martin ph-c 1 1 0 0 1 0 .260 Totals 34 6 8 6 3 6

Colorado 101 000 010—3 10 0 Los Angeles 000 000 303—6 8 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-homered for Barnes in the 7th. b-grounded out for Maeda in the 7th. c-flied out for Pederson in the 7th. d-struck out for Rodgers in the 8th. e-flied out for McGee in the 9th. f-homered for Jansen in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 9, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Wolters (11), Hernandez 2 (8). HR_Dahl (8), off Maeda; Taylor (8), off Bettis; Smith (3), off Oberg. RBIs_Dahl (37), McMahon (34), Wolters (22), Taylor 3 (34), Smith 3 (6). SB_Tapia (3), Hampson (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Dahl, Rodgers 3, Valaika); Los Angeles 1 (Barnes). RISP_Colorado 1 for 7; Los Angeles 2 for 4.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela 6 1-3 5 2 2 1 5 109 4.91 Bettis 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 4 4.53 McGee 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 15 1.20 Oberg, L, 5-1 2-3 2 3 3 1 1 12 2.21 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Maeda 7 7 2 2 2 6 86 3.76 Baez 1 2 1 1 0 2 18 2.88 Jansen, W, 3-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.31

Inherited runners-scored_Bettis 2-2. WP_Oberg.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, John Libka.

T_3:10. A_50,023 (56,000).

