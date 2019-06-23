Dodgers 6, Rockies 3

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tapia lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Hampson cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|Dahl rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.319
|Murphy 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|McMahon 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|Rodgers ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|d-Arenado ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Wolters c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Valaika 3b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.056
|Senzatela p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Bettis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Blackmon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.331
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|3
|2
|10
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|c-Garlick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|f-Smith ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.318
|Verdugo cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Bellinger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.349
|Muncy 2b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Beaty lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Hernandez ss-2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Barnes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|a-Taylor ph-ss
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.245
|Maeda p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|b-Martin ph-c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|3
|6
|Colorado
|101
|000
|010—3
|10
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|303—6
|8
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-homered for Barnes in the 7th. b-grounded out for Maeda in the 7th. c-flied out for Pederson in the 7th. d-struck out for Rodgers in the 8th. e-flied out for McGee in the 9th. f-homered for Jansen in the 9th.
LOB_Colorado 9, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Wolters (11), Hernandez 2 (8). HR_Dahl (8), off Maeda; Taylor (8), off Bettis; Smith (3), off Oberg. RBIs_Dahl (37), McMahon (34), Wolters (22), Taylor 3 (34), Smith 3 (6). SB_Tapia (3), Hampson (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Dahl, Rodgers 3, Valaika); Los Angeles 1 (Barnes). RISP_Colorado 1 for 7; Los Angeles 2 for 4.
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela
|6
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|109
|4.91
|Bettis
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4.53
|McGee
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|1.20
|Oberg, L, 5-1
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|12
|2.21
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda
|7
|7
|2
|2
|2
|6
|86
|3.76
|Baez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|2.88
|Jansen, W, 3-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.31
Inherited runners-scored_Bettis 2-2. WP_Oberg.
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, John Libka.
T_3:10. A_50,023 (56,000).
