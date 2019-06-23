Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dodgers 6, Rockies 3

June 23, 2019 7:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tapia lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .261
Hampson cf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .196
Dahl rf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .319
Murphy 1b 4 1 3 0 0 1 .273
McMahon 2b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .263
Rodgers ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .224
d-Arenado ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .324
Wolters c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .308
Valaika 3b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .056
Senzatela p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Bettis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Blackmon ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .331
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 37 3 10 3 2 10
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .233
c-Garlick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .318
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
f-Smith ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .318
Verdugo cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .302
Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Bellinger rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .349
Muncy 2b-1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .280
Beaty lf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .333
Hernandez ss-2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .212
Barnes c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .220
a-Taylor ph-ss 2 1 1 3 0 1 .245
Maeda p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .286
b-Martin ph-c 1 1 0 0 1 0 .260
Totals 34 6 8 6 3 6
Colorado 101 000 010—3 10 0
Los Angeles 000 000 303—6 8 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-homered for Barnes in the 7th. b-grounded out for Maeda in the 7th. c-flied out for Pederson in the 7th. d-struck out for Rodgers in the 8th. e-flied out for McGee in the 9th. f-homered for Jansen in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 9, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Wolters (11), Hernandez 2 (8). HR_Dahl (8), off Maeda; Taylor (8), off Bettis; Smith (3), off Oberg. RBIs_Dahl (37), McMahon (34), Wolters (22), Taylor 3 (34), Smith 3 (6). SB_Tapia (3), Hampson (2).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Dahl, Rodgers 3, Valaika); Los Angeles 1 (Barnes). RISP_Colorado 1 for 7; Los Angeles 2 for 4.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela 6 1-3 5 2 2 1 5 109 4.91
Bettis 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 4 4.53
McGee 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 15 1.20
Oberg, L, 5-1 2-3 2 3 3 1 1 12 2.21
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Maeda 7 7 2 2 2 6 86 3.76
Baez 1 2 1 1 0 2 18 2.88
Jansen, W, 3-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.31

Inherited runners-scored_Bettis 2-2. WP_Oberg.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, John Libka.

T_3:10. A_50,023 (56,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Identical twins share deployment together

Today in History

1943: White and black troops exchange fire in England

Get our daily newsletter.